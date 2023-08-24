Ferrari Boss Has His Say on Whether Lewis Hamilton Should Hand 2008 Title Back to Felipe Massa

The infamous 2008 Crashgate scandal has become the talk of the town once again following former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone’s shocking admission a few months ago. The 92-year-old admitted in an interview with F1 Insider (as quoted by planetf1.com) that he was made aware of the scandal involving the Renault team, soon after it took place that helped Lewis Hamilton beat Felipe Massa for the title. Despite that, he decided not to take any action to “protect the sport“.

Consequently of Ecclestone’s remarks, Massa now attempts to take legal action and claim the title that he believes was stolen from him. Hence, with there being the slightest possibility that Ferrari could have a new champion, current team principal Fred Vasseur has spoken on the matter in a recent interview with motorsport.com.

According to Reuters, Massa’s lawyers sent an eight-page letter to current F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem on August 15. This letter outlines the “conspiracy” they believe took place to deny the Brazilian the title. As the 42-year-old attempts to seek justice, Vasseur has stated that he is not in “favor” of having such “revisions“.

Ferrari boss has his say on “complex” 2008 title issue

In a recent interview with motorsport.com, Fred Vasseur gave his take on whether Lewis Hamilton should hand back the 2008 title to Felipe Massa or not. In reply, the Ferrari team principal began by stating that he does not want to “make any comment” as he had a “good relationship” with all involved parties.

He then went on to add how this issue is quite “complex” as the “circumstances are quite exceptional“. After stating the same, the Frenchman did admit though that he is not in favor of making revisions to the past.

“We are trying to put pressure on the FIA ​​so that the result of the event with the checkered flag is known. Personally, I am not very much in favor of revisions, even if it is about changing the results fifteen minutes after a race,” he explained (as quoted by soymotor.com).

With Massa’s lawyers having issued a letter, the FIA and F1 will now have until August 29 to respond. In case, if a decision is made against the former Ferrari driver, then he will neither receive back the 2008 title nor the $13,000,000 in financial compensation he seeks for damages.

One thing that may hurt Massa’s attempt to receive the title back is Ecclestone’s latest remarks. The individual whose remarks resulted in this controversy coming back to light has now backtracked on his own statements.

Ecclestone claims he doesn’t “remember” his previous interview

Bernie Ecclestone has shockingly claimed recently that he does not remember giving his previous interview, one in which he claimed that he was aware of the 2008 Crashgate scandal but chose not to take any action. When Reuters approached the 92-year-old recently for a comment, he replied, “I don’t remember any of this, to be honest. I don’t remember giving the interview for sure“.

The only thing for certain at this point is that this is one of the most controversial scandals of all time that has plagued the sport for years. And hence, considering the ramifications, any decision on this issue will also be very difficult to make.