“No One Finds It Cool:” GPDA Chairman Speaks About Max Verstappen Getting Punished for Swearing

Max Verstappen used a few swear words when describing his RB20 during the media day ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix. This came right after the FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem had urged drivers to avoid using such language, which eventually led to Verstappen getting punished for his actions.

In the first two days of the race weekend, Sulayem asked drivers to reduce their use of swear words during radio communications and media interactions. He emphasized the importance of expressing emotions appropriately and limiting the use of offensive words, stating that drivers are not rappers.

This request was a topic of discussion in the WhatsApp group of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA), which includes all drivers. As per a recent report from F1Maximaal, GPDA Chairman Alexander Wurz has revealed that the group, including Verstappen, did not consider penalizing the Dutchman for using a swear word during a press conference appropriate.

“No one in the GPDA chat really thinks it’s cool. Of course, all drivers are heated about this,” he said in a conversation with Motorsport-Total.com.

Not the GPDA boss Alexander Wurz revealing that the drivers were all unhappy in the WhatsApp group about the community service Max got for swearing pic.twitter.com/tNm7vWIE22 — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) September 21, 2024

Wurz expressed disappointment that Sulayem made the decision to ban swear words without first discussing it with the drivers. He also highlighted the importance of drivers being authentic and expressing themselves while being mindful of their word choices.

Wurz suggested that radio messages that could be problematic should simply not be broadcasted, a proposal that he feels has not been taken seriously. He urged the FIA and FOM to control which radio messages are broadcast, suggesting a simple solution to the issue.

Lewis Hamilton criticizes Ben Sulayem’s choice of words

Hamilton has criticized the FIA president for his remarks regarding the proposed swearing ban on team radio. While the Briton agrees with the notion of reducing swearing, he takes issue with Sulayem’s choice of words, stating that his reference to rappers was stereotypical and had a racial element.

Hamilton fine with principle of ‘cleaning up’ language in F1 coverage but on Ben Sulayem’s remarks: “I don’t like how he’s expressed it, saying ‘rappers’ is very stereotypical. And most rappers are black. That was the wrong choice of words. There’s a racial element there.” https://t.co/IbueWo1Wbt — Scott Mitchell-Malm (@SMitchellF1) September 19, 2024

“I don’t like how he’s expressed it, saying ‘rappers’ is very stereotypical. And most rappers are black. That was the wrong choice of words. There’s a racial element there,” he explained as pointed out by Scott-Mitchell Mann on X. Similarly to Verstappen, Hamilton simply believes that there are better ways to address this issue.