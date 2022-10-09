“No respect for Jules memory” – Pierre Gasly fumes as he avoids a fatal accident in 2022 Japanese GP

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly came close to colliding with a recovery vehicle on track as the 2022 Japanese GP gets red flagged.

Pierre Gasly narrowly avoided a deadly accident as he came close to a recovery vehicle during the 2022 Japanese GP. And understandably his reaction was livid.

The Japanese GP started on in wet conditions. The weather predicted heavy rains ahead of the race start and the downpour increased as the lights went out. And in the first lap, 2 cars were out.

A recovery vehicle was sent after Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon lost control of their vehicles. The two cars hit the barricades triggering a safety car.

The Frenchman did not spot the recovery vehicle due to the heavy rains and poor visibility. He was fuming on the radio after he avoided hitting the vehicle.

Gasly said, “This is unacceptable! What has happened? Can’t believe this… I could have f***ing killed myself.”

The Frenchman was livid as the incident drew parallels to the last F1 fatality. In 2014 Japanese GP, Jules Bianchi lost his life due to a similar incident.

FIA to investigate Pierre Gasly for overspeeding

After the first two laps, the race was Red Flagged citing unsafe racing conditions. Pierre Gasly passed the recovery vehicle right when the race was halted, on the way to Spoon.

He would not have had any time to react and it was only after he passed the vehicle that was he notified. Gasly was not impressed with the ruling of the FIA and was seen discussing the incident with the AlphaTauri pit wall.

The FIA has announced it will investigate whether Gasly for driving too fast during the race was red flagged. It stated that Gasly “reached speeds of up to 250 km/h when completing the lap under the red flag after passing the scene of the incident.”

Many drivers posted their reactions on social media. The unsafe conditions and presence of a recovery vehicle on track put the lives of F1 drivers in danger. especially when they are driving at high speeds.

But the FIA and race officials have to clarify and apologise for putting a driver’s life at risk. And this comes after an F1 driver died in the same tract in similar conditions.

Jules Bianchi’s dad reacts to Pierre Gasly’s incident

Jules Bianchi and Pierre Gasly were childhood friends who knew each other since their Kartin days. He remains the last driver to have lost his life during an F1 race.

Bianchi was racing for the Marussia F1 Team. He lost his life in the 2014 Japanese GP in similar wet conditions. The track was treacherous after the rains poured heavily ahead of the 2014 Japanese GP.

A tractor was present on track to recover Adrian Sutil’s Sauber. On lap 43, Bianchi lost control of his Marussia in very wet conditions and collided with a recovery tractor present.

Bianchi was subjected to a peak of 254 Gs and underwent surgery to reduce severe cranial bleeding. He lost his life due to injuries suffered in the collision.

Jules’s father, Philippe Bianchi, posted his reaction after seeing the close call. He commented on Instagram, “No respect for the life of the driver, no respect for Jules’ memory, incredible.”

The accident left a huge impact on Gasly. And hence the Frenchman was angry with the negligence of the race officials.

