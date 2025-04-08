Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc Nail the Marketing Game With $347,000 Ferrari Supercar in Japan

F1 has become a marketing battlefield in the past few years, ever since its popularity skyrocketed in 2019–20. As a result, teams have become globally known brands and are investing heavily in their marketing efforts on and off the track. One such area in which they ensure their brands or associated brands get the limelight is the cars that drivers bring to the circuit.

At the Suzuka International Circuit last weekend, all the drivers had some fancy rides in the paddock. However, it was the Ferrari duo of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc who stole the spotlight.

Both drivers arrived at the track in a Ferrari 296 GTB, which is worth $347,000. F1 photojournalist Kym Illman confirmed that Hamilton and Leclerc’s cars were the most exquisite among all the drivers.

It is a no-brainer that the Ferrari duo wouldn’t drive any other brand’s car than the Prancing Horse. However, they ensured they chose different liveries of the 296 GTB to make each of their cars distinct.

Per Illman’s video, Hamilton’s car presumably had the yellow and black livery, while Leclerc’s car featured a completely yellow-colored livery. However, a car like the 296 GTB grabs most of the attention for its roaring engine sound and the solid output it can generate.

With a turbocharged V6 hybrid under the hood producing 819 hp, Hamilton and Leclerc would’ve felt how the Ferrari supercar comes quite close to their F1 machinery. The Italian brand has made efforts to inculcate its F1 DNA into its supercars, which are available at retail to the general public.

The #Ferrari296GTB is revolutionary: the new 120° V6 engine coupled with a plug-in (PHEV) electric motor capable of delivering up to 830 cv will be leaving the gates of Maranello for the first time. This mid-rear-engined berlinetta redefines the idea of Fun to Drive.#Ferrari pic.twitter.com/Ttf99l72KB — Ferrari (@Ferrari) June 24, 2021

Of course, their product line includes certain models that become exclusive and limited edition, eventually appreciating in value on the open market. The Ferrari F40—also featured in Hamilton’s first photograph at the Maranello campus—is one such automotive beast.

Naturally, Ferrari cars tend to garner more of the spotlight, even though other drivers may also arrive in cars from iconic brands.

What cars did the other drivers bring to the Suzuka paddock?

The reigning champion Max Verstappen and all three of his Red Bull peer drivers arrived in Honda cars—specifically, the Honda Civic Type R. Given it was their last Japanese GP weekend with Honda as their engine partner, it was only natural for them to pay homage to the Japanese manufacturer.

Nico Hulkenberg also followed suit with his German employer, Audi, which will join the grid next season. The Sauber driver arrived in Suzuka in an Audi E-tron RS.

Meanwhile, Illman revealed that most of the drivers showed up in Toyota cars—which, of course, is to be expected in Japan. The likes of Esteban Ocon, Oliver Bearman, Carlos Sainz, and presumably even Alex Albon arrived in a Toyota Crown.

Oscar Piastri was spotted driving either a Toyota Noah or a Voxy. His teammate, however, broke from the pattern. Lando Norris arrived in a customized Nissan Skyline R32. Illman noted how heavily modified the car was, revealing it to be a collaboration between Liberty Walk and Norris’ side venture, Quadrant.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were naturally behind the wheel of Aston Martins, and the same was true for the Alpine duo, Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan. Even the Mercedes pair came in two different Silver Arrows models—George Russell in a Mercedes GLE 63S, and Kimi Antonelli in a GLE 53.