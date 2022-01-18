F1

“No respect I’m sorry!”: Four-time World Champion Alain Prost lashes out at Alpine following the announcement of his departure

"I would leave the sport"– Alain Prost threatens to leave F1 if this change is brought into Grand Prix weekends
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"At least the Rams are sneaking it down by the goal line unlike the Giants who sneak it in the open field": Peyton Manning hilariously roasts the Giants leaving Eli Manning speechless
Next Article
"Dennis Rodman lost about $1M in the infamous kick controversy involving a cameraman": The Worm had assault charges levied against him and faced an 11-game suspension
F1 Latest News
"Things will never be the same"– Former champion believes that Max Verstappen will only get better after clinching the world championship. 
“Things will never be the same”– Former champion believes that Max Verstappen will only get better after clinching the world championship. 

Racing legend Mario Andretti claims that there’s only room to grow for Max Verstappen to…