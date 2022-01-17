“I had a couple of conversations with people just before Christmas”– Karun Chandhok claims Ferrari is en route to have massive gains for 2022

Ferrari invested most of the 2021 season in their 2022 project, and rumours indicate they might have made enormous strides.
In 2021, Ferrari declared that their interest lies in the 2022 season. Thus they admitted that most of their resources are involved in completing the project for the upcoming season.
Why does Ferrari give so much importance to the 2022 project? Because the radical 2022 regulations can be a game-changing thing in the F1 grid. So, the Maranello based team is leaving no chance to be back on the top.
The rumours suggest that Ferrari has managed to upgrade their game ahead of the new season. On Monday, F1 journalist Ted Kravitz reported Ferrari might have their best product in 2-3 years. On the other hand, Karun Chandhok is also adding to the hype.
Karun Chandhok: “I had a couple of conversations with people just before Christmas and they were very optimistic because they feel they made big gains on the power-unit side.”
— tami. (@Vetteleclerc) January 17, 2022
Also read: Pastor Maldonado discusses his “Verstappen like” negotiations for a possible all Spanish speaking Ferrari lineup
Ferrari shacking up the top order
Last year, Ferrari finished P3 in the constructors’ standings. Initially, the team only planned to end at that point, which probably gives Ferrari even more confidence.
So, the Maranello based team may enter this season with added motivation. Additionally, Ferrari’s power-unit also made massive progress last season, as it was observable in their latter part of the season.
With the engine freeze rule, the team would be utilizing the same engine in 2022. So, overall, the Scuderia is standing in a great position with the new season only a few weeks away.
It remains to be seen how their planning will fare out in 2022 against Mercedes and Red Bull.
Also read: Carlos Sainz reveals that being a Ferrari driver brings up extra pressure