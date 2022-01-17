“I had a couple of conversations with people just before Christmas”– Karun Chandhok claims Ferrari is en route to have massive gains for 2022

Ferrari invested most of the 2021 season in their 2022 project, and rumours indicate they might have made enormous strides.

In 2021, Ferrari declared that their interest lies in the 2022 season. Thus they admitted that most of their resources are involved in completing the project for the upcoming season.

Why does Ferrari give so much importance to the 2022 project? Because the radical 2022 regulations can be a game-changing thing in the F1 grid. So, the Maranello based team is leaving no chance to be back on the top.

The rumours suggest that Ferrari has managed to upgrade their game ahead of the new season. On Monday, F1 journalist Ted Kravitz reported Ferrari might have their best product in 2-3 years. On the other hand, Karun Chandhok is also adding to the hype.