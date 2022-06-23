F1

“Normally Lewis Hamilton is more favorite to us”- Sergio Perez reveals his family supports Mercedes superstar more than Max Versatppen

"Normally Lewis Hamilton is more favorite to us"- Sergio Perez reveals his family supports Mercedes superstar more than Max Versatppen
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Bronny James is worth $10 million but when was he 10 years old, LeBron James retaliated when colleges tried to recruit him
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Normally Lewis Hamilton is more favorite to us"- Sergio Perez reveals his family supports Mercedes superstar more than Max Versatppen
“Normally Lewis Hamilton is more favorite to us”- Sergio Perez reveals his family supports Mercedes superstar more than Max Versatppen

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have been teammates since the start of the 2021 season,…