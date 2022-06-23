“Normally Lewis Hamilton is more favorite to us”- Sergio Perez reveals his family supports Mercedes superstar more than Max Versatppen

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have been teammates since the start of the 2021 season, but his family is a bigger fan of Lewis Hamilton.

Perez played a major role in Verstappen’s Title success last season. The latter was involved in a colossal tussle for the crown, with seven-time Champion Hamilton. The battle went right down to the wire, but Perez played an important part in several instances throughout the season.

At the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Perez held Hamilton off for a very long time, which allowed his teammate to catch up to the W12. “Checo is a legend,” Verstappen told his race engineer after the Mexican’s heroic defense.

This season, their pairing looks stronger than ever. Perez in particular has stepped up to the game, and has been very close to Verstappen in terms of performance. Off track too, they share a good relationship over the course of their stint as teammates.

However, according to the Guadalajara born driver, his family is leaned towards Lewis Hamilton more than Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton is preferred to Max Verstappen, says Sergio Perez

In a YouTube video, Sergio Perez was talking to Verstappen about who their family’s favorite driver is. “You know who our favorite driver is?” Perez asked the 24-year old. “It’s you, me of course, and Lewis! But normally more Lewis,” the Mexican added.

“Oh really? That has to change,” Verstappen replied to Perez.

It may have been said as a joke. However, it’s also probable that his family supports Hamilton. The Brit has been in the sport since 2009, and has gone on to become one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. He has 103 victories and seven-world Championships to his name.

He was moments away from winning his eighth World Title, before Perez’s teammate Verstappen snatched it away under controversial circumstances at the 2021 season finale.

2022 has been a great year for Perez so far. The Mexican driver is closer to winning the World Title than he’s ever been. He’s currently second in the Drivers’ standings with 129 points to his name.

