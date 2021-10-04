“Not as nice as this season”– Lando Norris gives verdict on 2022 McLaren car after simulator tests

“Not as nice as this season”– Lando Norris gives opinions on the 2022 McLaren car specifications after a series of simulator tests.

With 2022 regulations, radical changes in the next year’s cars are predictable, and McLaren is working hard to fit the bill. Only a few months before the next season, Lando Norris tried the car on 2022 car specifics.

And according to him, it is “not as nice as this season”; McLaren’s 2021 campaign is pretty impressive, as they are managing to contest for wins and would only be focusing upwards from here.

“It’s a very different car to drive. In a way not as nice as this season. But I think hopefully that’s the same case with every other team as well. And we’ll see, there’s no point trying to think it’s amazing or terrible.”

“You just have to do the best job you can and hopefully, next season, we go to the pre-season test with a good car.”

It’s a pretty long way to go

Though Norris admitted that the present car for 2022 is still only on paper, and it’s a long way to go before McLaren completes manufacturing, and several things can change on the way.

The only 2022 car present is in dummy form, which F1 presented at Silverstone to give an impression of how the cars under new regulations will resemble.

A new era has arrived Your first glimpse of the full size 2022 F1 car!#F1 #F12022 pic.twitter.com/e8RQaV5g7P — Formula 1 (@F1) July 15, 2021

“The only car we’ve seen is the one at Silverstone,” added Norris. “The car we have in the factory, it’s not even a car. It’s a drawing and some paper.”

“I don’t think we will see it for many more months, maybe not until next year, in a way. We’ve seen some of the drawings and the designs for next season, but every week, it’s something new and something different because there are so many different things with the car.”

“But every week it’s very easy to make changes and make it quicker and quicker.”