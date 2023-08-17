Not Giving “a F***” Max Verstappen Makes No Hesitation in Claiming Supremacy When Asked About Who is a “Winning Machine”

Max Verstappen already seems to have established himself as one of the all-time greats after winning two world championships and 45 races at the age of just 25. As the Dutchman continues his relentless pursuit for further greatness, he also showcased his supremacy in the most recent episode of F1’s Beyond the Grid.

Verstappen has been utterly dominant at Red Bull over the past many seasons as none of his teammates so far have been able to match him. F1 expert Karun Chandhok also explained how the Dutchman has been so dominant that he has managed to “break” four of his teammates, with Sergio Perez being the latest.

While speaking on the most recent episode of the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Chandhok said, “The only cause of concern in the Red Bull camp is that Max has potentially broken his fourth teammate“. And it seems that Verstappen himself is aware of the same.

Max Verstappen is quick to identify a quote about himself

In the most recent episode of F1’s Beyond the Grid, drivers were provided with a set of quotes and asked to reveal, who the statement was about. Max Verstappen was provided with a quote about himself that former Red Bull driver David Coulthard made last year.

When asked to reveal who the quote was from, Verstappen with no hesitation replied with a laugh, “That would be me. Because I do not give a f***“. Coulthard made those remarks about Verstappen shortly after the Dutchman won his second championship last season.

What did Coulthard say about Verstappen?

In an interview with formule1.nl, David Coulthard explained why he believed that only an “idiot” would claim that Max Verstappen is winning because of the dominance of Red Bull’s car. The 52-year-old claimed that the Dutchman does not even need to win his third title to prove that he is one of the all-time greats.

“After all, none of his teammates have been able to measure up to him. Max is a beast on the track, a winning machine who doesn’t give a f*** about what we have to say or what anyone else has to say. He’s incredible“, said Coulthard.

The 25-year-old has further extended his domination this year as he has won 10 of the opening 12 races of the 2023 season. As a result of such dominance, he has opened up a staggering 125-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in the championship and is cruising toward his third title.