“Not How I Wanted Things to End”: Esteban Ocon Rues Early Exit and No Proper Farewell From Alpine

Esteban Ocon won’t be racing at the Abu Dhabi season finale this weekend, as Alpine are releasing him early to give his replacement Jack Doohan a chance to race. Ocon accepted this decision, but it isn’t what he wanted in the first place. The Frenchman has posted a parting message on Instagram, sharing his thoughts on his early exit from the Enstone outfit.

Ocon expressed regret of not getting a proper chance to say goodbye to his friends and compatriots at the team — his mechanics and engineers. Despite that, he will remember the “great memories” he has created with them during his five-year stint at the French team.

“To the hundreds of hard-working men and women at Enstone and Viry, I apologize that I will not be able come see you in person and have a proper farewell,” he said.

The 28-year-old was “looking forward” to racing for one more final weekend and personally bid farewell to his friends on the team. Sadly, it can’t happen now. “This is not how I wanted things to end,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esteban Ocon (@estebanocon)

Ocon mainly thanked his engineers and mechanics, which sort of hinted at some fallout between him and the French team’s management. There has been a lot of overhaul in the team’s structure this season, with the arrival of Flavio Briatore and Oliver Oakes.

Amid that, Ocon’s relationship and tussle with Pierre Gasly haven’t helped his case of extending his contract with the team. Nevertheless, he recalled the good moments during his Alpine stint, including the podiums in Brazil, Bahrain, and his Grand Prix win in Hungary in 2021.

Ocon took pride and a sense of joy in all these achievements, and will certainly remember them throughout the rest of his career. As for his successor, Doohan will replace him full-time in 2025 besides racing in Abu Dhabi.

Ocon’s parting note for Doohan

Ocon will be moving to Haas next season, with the 21-year-old Aussie replacing him at Alpine. As Doohan was their reserve driver, the Frenchman interacted with him a lot and the two have become good friends over the course of this season. With good spirits, Ocon wrote a special note for his successor in his parting post.

“I would also like to wish nothing but great things to my friend Jack as he takes this next big step in his career at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix,” he stated. The Abu Dhabi GP will mark Doohan’s official F1 debut. He will have to take responsibility alongside Gasly to uplift Alpine from the struggling phase they are in currently.

The 2024 season finale will help him understand some of those responsibilities. As for Ocon, he will be free to join Haas for the post-season test at Yas Marina circuit after the Grand Prix weekend. Even Doohan could take the wheel for Alpine in this test, as it mainly features all teams’ young and reserve drivers.