Esteban Ocon Fuels Pre-Abu Dhabi GP Exit Rumors With an Early ‘Thank You’ Comment

Esteban Ocon could not even get past the first corner at the Qatar GP following contact with Franco Colapinto and Nico Hulkenberg on the opening lap. Apparently, it could turn out to be his last-ever race start for Alpine. Midway through the Grand Prix, rumors started circulating in the paddock that Alpine are considering benching Ocon for the final race in Abu Dhabi next week.

After he retired from the race in Lusail, the Frenchman went to talk to the media, where he dropped hints of this arrangement by the Enstone outfit. “I would like to thank the team for, you know, their hard work over this race and their hard work over the whole year,” he told SpeedCafe.

A notable part of his comments indicated that he is willing to assist Alpine to “prepare for the future”. When coupled with the news of his successor Jack Doohan replacing him at the Abu Dhabi GP next weekend, it makes sense what Ocon was discussing.

It would be a shame that the #31 driver won’t get a proper farewell race weekend in Abu Dhabi, unlike other drivers who will also switch teams over the winter. Ocon had confirmed earlier in the season that he will be joining Haas on a multi-year deal from 2025.

Following this announcement of his exit, Alpine confirmed the promotion of their reserve driver Doohan to a race seat for 2025. If Doohan gets a full Grand Prix weekend in Abu Dhabi, it will officially mark his F1 debut. As for Ocon, it would be interesting to see whether he drives for Haas in the post-season test at the Yas Marina circuit after the Abu Dhabi GP weekend.

Alpine looking to get Doohan up to speed

It seems like a strange decision from Alpine to bench Ocon for the final race of the season. However, they want their 2025 driver Doohan to get up to speed before he starts his first full season in Australia in March 2025.

The Aussie youngster would have liked to make his F1 debut in his home country, but he would take this opportunity to drive the A524 in Abu Dhabi. Doohan has been waiting to get into an F1 car for a while, sitting the entirety of 2024 on the sidelines.

He finished third last season in the F2 championship with multiple race wins and podiums. The French team felt like the 21-year-old is a promising talent and decided to promote him for next season.

What would be tricky to manage about his Abu Dhabi appearance is that Alpine are in a fight to secure P6 in the Constructors’ Championship as they are just five points ahead of seventh-placed Haas, with RB not too far behind either. However, Ocon was anyway not scoring major points as he had an older spec car relative to teammate Pierre Gasly.