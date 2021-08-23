“Not just a joker” – Lando Norris delighted to shed the funnyman tag and do serious business in Formula 1

“Not just a joker” – Lando Norris is a popular character on social media for his funny image but has successfully shed that and is one of the drivers of the season so far.

Formula 1 has its new-gen on the grid, comprising of potential superstars like Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, George Russell, and Mr. Popular Lando Norris.

All of them have world title potential and are incredibly popular with the current fanbase. None more so than Lando Norris, whose funnyman image is adored by one and all.

But this season, he has had enough of it, and evidently shed most of it, looking and sounding more serious and focusing completely on his racing. And this has shown in the results, scoring more than double of McLaren’s points halfway through the season.

“I don’t want people just to see me as a joker or a guy who doesn’t take things seriously, because that’s not who I am. I just wanted to show them that I do put in effort, I do work very hard to do better and get the results I’m getting at the moment.

“It doesn’t come for free. And I just wasn’t very good at showing that side of it. I feel like I’ve showed a bit more of it over the last year and a half or so.

“A bit of it was just for myself, it made me feel better, and allow people to see me for who I am, not just a joker.

“People just like to post those photos and videos and stuff because it makes people laugh, that’s what people love to see. You aren’t as interested in seeing hard work and things like that.

“But it also gives people a good perception of who you are as a person and that was important to me. So I changed it for personal reasons.”

