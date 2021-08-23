F1

“Not just a joker” – Lando Norris delighted to shed the funnyman tag and do serious business in Formula 1

"Not just a joker" - Lando Norris delighted to shed the funnyman tag and do serious business in Formula 1
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"Kyle Lowry never quite received the credit he deserves": Bleacher Report labels the former NBA champion as the most underrated player on Miami Heat
Next Article
"Teddy Bridgewater is a little like Tom Brady": Vic Fangio Snubs Drew Lock As Broncos Starting Quarterback Role Remains Up In The Air
Latest NBA News
"Dog, they pay me to shoot the ball!": Warriors legend Klay Thompson on why he never hesitates to let it fly
“Dog, they pay me to shoot the ball!”: Warriors legend Klay Thompson on why he never hesitates to let it fly

Festus Ezeli shares a hilarious anecdote regarding how Klay Thompson can just let shots fly…