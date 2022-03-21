F1

“Not the easiest race I’ve ever done physically”– Daniel Ricciardo shares his first race experience after suffering from COVID-19

"Not the easiest race I've ever done physically"– Daniel Ricciardo shares his first race experience after suffering from COVID-19
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Explaining the Main Event Of WCW Starrcade 1997 That Became a Disaster and The reason for WCW's Downfall
Next Article
Wankhede Stadium Shahrukh incident: Why was Shah Rukh Khan banned from entering Wankhede Stadium after IPL 2012?
F1 Latest News
"Not the easiest race I've ever done physically"– Daniel Ricciardo shares his first race experience after suffering from COVID-19
“Not the easiest race I’ve ever done physically”– Daniel Ricciardo shares his first race experience after suffering from COVID-19

Daniel Ricciardo talks about the ordeals he faced during the Bahrain Grand Prix race as…