F1

“It’s a different battle because of how Max races”– Lando Norris calls out aggressive race craft of Max Verstappen

"It's a different battle because of how Max races"– Lando Norris calls out aggressive race craft of Max Verstappen
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"I see no reason why we shouldn’t be able to fight with any team" - Valtteri Bottas believes Alfa Romeo can fight with any team besides Ferrari and Red Bull
Next Article
"My mama told me I need to give back to the society, so I did it": When Shaquille O'Neal talked about why he helped a 13-year-old with 10 pairs of shoes
F1 Latest News
"Tell us you've been invited to F1 despite not knowing anything about F1"– Guy Ritchie predicts McLaren win before Bahrain race start
“Tell us you’ve been invited to F1 despite not knowing anything about F1″– Guy Ritchie predicts McLaren win before Bahrain race start

Guy Ritchie predicts McLaren win ahead of the Bahrain GP race despite the Woking-based team…