mobile app bar

Not Too Long Ago, Lewis Hamilton Explained Why He’d Always Choose Mercedes Over Ferrari

Pranay Bhagi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Not Too Long Ago, Lewis Hamilton Explained Why He'd Always Choose Mercedes Over Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton

Credits- Imago

Earlier this year, Lewis Hamilton announced he would be joining Ferrari in 2024. This move will bring an end to his 12-year-long glittering association with Mercedes, a team he once insisted he would always prefer over Ferrari.

Hamilton won six titles with Mercedes, becoming the most decorated F1 driver of all time with the Brackley-based team. In a 2020 interview with Sky Sports F1, he expressed his hope that his success with Mercedes would create a lasting legacy.

With Toto Wolff in front of him, Hamilton was asked if the idea of driving for Ferrari was appealing. Even though he always wanted to drive for them and called the prancing horse “incredible“, Hamilton added,

“If you look at Sterling Moss, he’s still a part of the team. They [Mercedes] honor that. You become a part of the legacy and a life partner, which I think is super appealing.”

Hamilton has a deep love for Mercedes, which was his home even before joining its F1 team. Mercedes-Benz helped sponsor his junior career and got him into F1 with McLaren in 2007, one of its customers.

After all they’ve been through together, Hamilton wanted to be associated with the brand forever. However, it seems the top brass at the German company may not have shared the same feeling.

During their 2023 contract negotiations, Hamilton reportedly asked for a multi-year deal and a post-career ambassadorial role. Mercedes rejected both and offered him a 1+1 contract, which he initially accepted. However, he wanted stability, and since Ferrari was a dream destination, he decided to jump ship when they came knocking.

However, that doesn’t mean their partnership will end on a sour note. Hamilton recently reflected on the emotional farewell in a social media post, mentioning that the conclusion of the European leg of races in 2024 marked the last time he would step into the team’s engineering room at the factory.

Hamilton giving his all for Mercedes

Hamilton will suit up for Mercedes for eight more races before bidding farewell. But he isn’t relaxing or focusing on his future just yet. He continues to push hard to achieve the best results for the team and still gets frustrated when things don’t go his way.

In Monza last weekend, Hamilton was disappointed with his qualifying. He took the blame on his shoulders completely, instead of blaming the W15’s performance.

“Completely unacceptable. And it’s me. Nothing else. Nobody else,” the 39-year-old said in the post-qualifying press conference. 

Hamilton is also keeping an eye on Mercedes’ future and was one of the first to congratulate his 2025 replacement, Kimi Antonelli. After his disappointing Italian GP at Monza, Hamilton remarked that Mercedes deserved better and hinted that Antonelli would deliver the results the team needs next season.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is an F1 Journalist at the Sportsrush. He's been following the sport since 2010 and has been a Sebastian Vettel enthusiant since then. He started his F1 journalism journey two years ago and has written over 1300 articles. As an Aston Martin supporter, he hopes for Fernando Alonso to win the 3rd title. Apart from F1, anything with an engine and wheel intruiges him. In true petrolhead sense, he often travels across the country on his motorcycle.

Read more from Pranay Bhagi

Share this article

Don’t miss these