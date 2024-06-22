‘Not Very Far Away’ Lewis Hamilton Will Race to Win at Spanish GP After Scoring First Podium of 2024

Lewis Hamilton might not be a Grand Prix podium sitter in 2024 just yet but his Qualifying performance at the Spanish Grand Prix, earlier today has filled the Briton up with confidence. Going into the race tomorrow, the seven-time world champion is going to attack Lando Norris and Max Verstappen for the win.

After a disappointing start to this season, the revised W15 has finally resonated with Hamilton. The 39-year-old topped FP2 and went on to register a top-three finish in each of the qualifying sessions. He will start the main Grand Prix tomorrow from P3 on the grid.

After the session, Sky Sports F1 quoted Hamilton as saying, “We are not very far away. I think three tenths, I think the real gap is about a tenth and a half maybe. I think Max is particularly fast on long runs, I think their car is still ahead, as is probably Lando’s. However, I am going into tomorrow to try and win.”

all smiles for Lewis Hamilton in the post qualifying press conference! #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/UPmBCp8mSP — deni (@fiagirly) June 22, 2024

Hamilton is wary about the pace of both Red Bull and McLaren, however, is confident that he can be in the mix throughout the race. The Spanish GP weekend has been the first time that Hamilton has looked comfortable with his W15 through every session he has participated in.

Grabbing a good result will be key for the Silver Arrows’ star. This entire season has been a controversial conversation for the Briton, and in his last year with the team, tensions have seemingly arisen between himself, his teammate, George Russell, and the Mercedes management.

Lewis Hamilton eager to win after ‘sabotaging email’ fiasco

The 2024 season has started on a pretty torrid note for the seven-time world champion. Hamilton has been lagging behind his teammate in terms of both Race (2-6) and Qualifying (2-8) results. This raised a few question marks about his place within the team.

After the Monaco GP, Hamilton even claimed that it would be a difficult task to beat Russell throughout the season. His comments sparked rumors of the Brackley-based team sabotaging his last season with the team. After an anonymous email alleging the same was sent earlier this week, these rumors have only intensified.

| NEWS: Mercedes has called the police over an anonymous email accusing Mercedes and Toto Wolff of ‘systematic sabotaging’ Lewis Hamilton’s car. The email was sent to the same list of F1 and media representative who were forwarded the evidence related to Christian Horner’s… pic.twitter.com/kTu0Jde7I3 — Desi Racing Co. (@DesiRacingco) June 21, 2024

But, the Briton will be looking to bury the hatchet, at least on track, with a solid result for himself and the team. Speaking about his outlook for the race, Hamilton said that he was optimistic for a good result at the very least.