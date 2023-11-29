“Nothing Will Change if the Aerodynamic Platform Isn’t Right”: Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes Failing to Even the Field Against Red Bull

Mercedes might have finished second in the constructors’ battle this season, but it doesn’t signify the vast difference in performance of the top two teams in 2023. Addressing the 451-point difference between Mercedes and Red Bull, Lewis Hamilton recently claimed that the Silver Arrows will not be able to cut down on the gap until they improve the car’s aerodynamics.

In an interview (quoted on X in an update by Junaid JB#17), the 7-time world champion claimed there is no way a team can make up if their car lacks aerodynamic prowess.

“You can change 1,000 things about the car, but nothing will change if the aerodynamic platform isn’t right. If the car is not in its window, then it doesn’t matter how you tune the car, whether mechanically or aerodynamically.”

The W14 was a car riddled with inconsistencies around its setup, making it a non-competitive car. Neither Hamilton nor George Russell could put together a race-winning performance with it, owing to a lack of aerodynamic prowess, that gave Red Bull an unprecedented edge over the rest of the field.

The Briton added that such an atmosphere can quickly become demoralizing for a team, as no one feels good when they know they won’t be good enough. Hence, the mood within the Brackley-based outfit was often gloomy. However, the team hasn’t lost all hope and remains confident of a resurgence starting from the next season.

Lewis Hamilton and Co. know they need to put in a mammoth effort before next season

While Hamilton previously called for the need for his team to put in the “greatest six months of development,” Toto Wolff realizes the task will be a huge challenge. According to Wolff, catching up with Red Bull would be the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest. The Austrian also mentioned that no odds were in his team’s favor to beat their rivals under the current regulations.

Despite the claims, Wolff and his team are doing everything they can to improve their car and set themselves on a path to resurgence. To do the same, the team will bin the zero sidepods concept and work on integrating sidepods that grant an aerodynamic advantage to their car. Furthermore, Wolff revealed his team will change “every component on the car” and is working on an entirely new concept for 2024. Heading into the next season, the Silver Arrows will also have to have to face serious challenges from both McLaren and Ferrari, apart from the usual suspect.