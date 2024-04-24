“Now I Understand”: Nico Rosberg Extinguishes All Bad Vibes With Lewis Hamilton in a Single Epiphany

Over the past decade, former Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg have arguably shared the fiercest intra-team rivalry. Hamilton beat Rosberg for the championship in 2014 and 2015 before the latter won his maiden and only title in 2016. After winning the championship in 2016, Rosberg surprised everyone by retiring. Since the German former driver chose to retire early, there has seemingly been immense lingering animosity between the two. The same was evident during most of their interviews and interactions with each other. Despite seemingly not seeing eye to eye, Rosberg has nothing but the highest amount of respect for Hamilton.

As seen on X, posted by user @sebsclaren, Rosberg recently praised Hamilton while discussing their karting days together. Rosberg said,

“They put myself and Lewis Hamilton together in the McLaren-Mercedes go-karting team. It was just the two of us and we finished first and second in most big events. Unfortunately, he finished first most of the time. I finished second. Now, I understand why it was so tough to win races. I mean he ended up becoming the greatest of all time. So, it felt pretty tough to win races at the time.”

Rosberg most likely would have never made such an admission in the past, owing to his intense rivalry with Hamilton. However, with them no longer competing against each other on the race track, the tensions between the two seem to be subsiding.

Lewis Hamilton has again opened the door to friendship with Nico Rosberg

After having a sour relationship with each other for several years, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg seem to be keen to sort out their differences. Hamilton recently made a kind gesture towards Rosberg’s daughters, Alaia and Naila. As a result of the Briton’s gesture, Rosberg has confessed that their relationship is on the mend.

Speaking to the German publication Suddeutsche Zeitung, Rosberg revealed, “Lewis and I have repaired our friendship. We see each other from time to time. Every Christmas my daughters receive a huge box full of gifts from him.”

With Hamilton and Rosberg now leading separate lives, the hostility towards each other is slowly dissipating.