Nyck De Vries to drive for the 4th team of the season after McLaren’s Lando Norris falls sick

Lando Norris has fallen sick with suspected food poisoning ahead of the 2022 Brazilian GP. And hence, Nyck De Vries has been asked to remain on Stand-by by McLaren as a backup.

Norris was last seen attending a football match on Wednesday night. He was invited to the Allianz Parque as a special guest to watch a game for Palmeiras as the club beat America 2-1. Norris took pictures with club chairwoman Leila Pereira and coach Abel Ferreira.

The racer complained of feeling unwell and will be resting in his Sao Paulo hotel. McLaren confirmed via social media that the Briton will miss the media activities on Thursday ahead of the race weekend.

Lando is feeling unwell with suspected food poisoning, so he will rest in the hotel today. We expect him back at track tomorrow. Get well soon, Lando! 🧡#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Ut1k16Ado4 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 10, 2022

McLaren stated that they expect the driver to be fine and “back at the track” for the crucial Friday’s Free Practice ahead of the Qualifying. But in the worst case, the team will have to field De Vries as a substitute.

This means De Vries could potentially drive his 4th car of the season. The Dutchman is one of the 4 reserve drivers for McLaren. And it is expected that he will be flown to Sao Paolo at the earliest.

Why Nyck De Vries is the ideal replacement for Lando Norris?

Nyck De Vries along with Formula E teammate Stoffel Vandoorne, IndyCar sensation Colton Herta and 2021 F2 champion are McLaren’s reserve drivers for the 2022 season. Of which De Vries si the only driver to have raced this year in a Grand Prix.

The Dutchman replaced Williams Alex Albon during the 2022 Italian GP. And he impressed everyone by qualifying 13th and securing points on his F1 debut by finishing 13th.

De Vries has also tested all other 3 Mercedes-powered cars – Williams, Mercedes and Aston Martin this season. Being familiar with the machinery, having driven most recently and securing points make him the ideal candidate if Lando Norris is forced to sit out.

Nyck tested for Alpine earlier in the season in a 2021 car, so in total he’d have driven for half the teams on the grid in a calendar year should he get the nod. McLaren say they are prepping Nyck today, but solely as a precaution. — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) November 10, 2022

Stoffel Vandoorne would have been the other pick. He was a former Mclaren driver and will be joining Aston Martin as a test driver in 2023. But the Belgian is currently undergoing tests for the 2023 Peugeot Hypercar at the Bahrain International Circuit.

McLaren can rule out any possibility of Alpine loaning Oscar Piastri this weekend. Not just because of the entire saga regarding his future, but the fierce competition the two teams face for P4 in the constructor’s championship.

As for Colton Herta or even Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward, they do not have enough F1 experience. Especially when McLaren themselves are caught in a neck-to-neck race.

Why Lando Norris’s absence spells trouble for McLaren

McLaren might have to call Nyck De Vries as a precaution. But Lando Norris missing the Brazillian Grand Prix will be a crisis situation for the team.

Lando has been vital for the team in securing points. His teammate Daniel Ricciardo has struggled to consistently provide results, while the youngster is so far the only driver outside of the Big 3 to have claimed a podium.

Norris has secured 111 points of McLaren’s 146 so far and stands at P7 in the championship. McLaren trails Alpine by 7 points as the two teams lock horns for the 4th spot in the title race.

A better finish this year means more funding for the team. And with a minor margin separating the two teams, Lando’s absence would be a major blow for McLaren. Especially in a Sprint race weekend where there are additional points to grab.

