“Just give Helmut Marko a call” – How 2-time world champion Max Verstappen helped Nyck De Vries get AlphaTauri seat?

Max Verstappen reveals the role he played in helping Mercedes’ reserve driver Nyck De Vries in getting an F1 seat with AlphaTauri.

AlphaTauri signed Mercedes’ reserve driver Nyck De Vries for 2023 to replace the outgoing Pierre Gasly who has signed a deal with Alpine. And it turns out that two-time world champion Max Verstappen played a vital role in the signing of his Dutch compatriot.

The 2-time world champion revealed that after De Vries’ impressive performance in Monza this year, he suggested the 2020-21 Formula E champion to reach out to the Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.

De Vries had subbed in for Alex Albon at the Williams F1 team at the Italian GP earlier this season after the British-Thai could not make it to the weekend due to appendicitis.

The 2020-21 Formula E champion finished the race at P9 scoring points and outperforming his teammate Nicholas Latifi who finished P15. The Dutch driver had a lasting impression on his fellow drivers and team heads.

“Helmut Marko is daring” – Max Verstappen

Verstappen was delighted after his childhood friend and compatriot finished within points in Monza and was sure that there is no real discussion now.

The Dutchman said that De Vries had been trying hard for so long and definitely deserved an opportunity at the pinnacle of Motorsport. The 2-time world champion called the opportunity with Red Bull’s sister team AlphaTauri amazing for De Vries.

Max Verstappen congratulating Nyck de Vries for his great debut at the Italian GP

After revealing that he had suggested the Mercedes’ reserve driver to reach out to Marko, the Dutchman said that Marko is daring and when he likes something he makes sure that he puts it into the car.

Nyck De Vries said Monza came at the right time

De Vries having been signed for the 2023 season with the Red Bull Junior Team said that the opportunity to race in Monza came at the right time.

The 27-year-old had been talking to the teams about an opportunity in F1 when he got the opportunity to sub for Albon. And his impressive performance at Monza added the icing on the cake.

However, looking forward to his career, De Vries said that he does not want to get carried away by the thought that in the future he could partner with Verstappen.

