Oliver Bearman’s Younger Brother Gets a Shoutout From Grandpa For “Making His Way in Motorsport”

Oliver Bearman caught the attention of the F1 world earlier this year when he made his unexpected debut in Jeddah as Carlos Sainz’s replacement. Now, his brother Thomas is in the spotlight, which has made grandfather Bill excited about the future.

He congratulated Thomas on X (formerly Twitter) for finishing on the podium for the first time in British F4. Thomas finished in the top three in only his fourth race for Hitech GP. His grandfather posted, “Grandson no 2 making his way in motorsport.”

In British F4, there is a rookie class for which a parallel championship is run beside the main championship for the Title.

Grandson no 2 making his way in motorsport https://t.co/mWgitr1gKB — Bill (@B_J_UK) October 5, 2024

Thomas was competing in karting earlier this year and made his single-seater debut in the Euro 4 championship in September at the Red Bull Ring. He has raced for Hitech GP in British F4 for two rounds and got the podium in the rescheduled reverse-grid race from the Silverstone National Circuit round.

The 15-year-old seems like a promising talent like older brother Oliver, who will drive for Haas F1 from 2025 onwards. While the 19-year-old is part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, there is no such association for Thomas as of yet.

However, if he can emulate his brother and impress teams with his talent in junior categories, an opportunity to fast-track his career to F1 may soon come his way.