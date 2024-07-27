Ferrari Apprentice Oliver Bearman Lists the “Good People” in the Team That He’s a Fan Of

Even though Oliver Bearman will be driving for the Haas F1 team from 2025 onwards, he’s still a Ferrari apprentice. A chance to sign for the Ferrari customer team was only made possible by his points-scoring debut for the Scuderia in Jeddah this year. So, a Haas-bound Bearman may also want to preserve his Ferrari ties, as he named his three favorite people at the Italian outfit.

In an Instagram live session, the 19-year-old was asked about his favorite driver in F1. Bearman confessed the three people he admires are Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, and Lewis Hamilton. He said, “My favorite two drivers are Charles and Carlos. I would say Lewis as well. These three people are good people but very talented and super fast on track as well.”

Naturally, Bearman has been interacting a lot with the current Ferrari driver duo of Leclerc and Sainz, being the team’s reserve driver. Meanwhile, Hamilton is already being deemed a Ferrari driver with his impending entry in 2025.

All three drivers have been race winners in 2024, which bodes well for Bearman, who is hopeful for a future Ferrari seat. So, the F2 driver’s answer did have a hint of some PR training by the Scuderia. Although despite the notes of media training, Bearman’s first exposure to F1 could have influenced his answer.

The 19-year-old revealed earlier this year how Sainz gave him important tips to tackle his first-ever race in F1. During the Jeddah weekend, he was seen rubbing shoulders with both Leclerc and Hamilton. These interactions would easily sway any younger driver’s fancy toward the three. However, the infatuation with Hamilton began a few years ago.

Hamilton’s motivational message for Bearman’s F1 ambitions

For a young British F1 hopeful like Bearman, Hamilton would easily be one of the biggest inspirations. He had a surreal moment back in 2015/16 when he received a message from the seven-time champion urging him to keep pushing for getting to F1. Bearman shared the surreal feeling during his first interaction with the media after signing his Haas contract.

As seen on X, he said, “I received a video from Lewis in 2015 or 2016 and he said ‘Keep pushing and hopefully you can make it to F1 one day’ and here I am. It is crazy to share the track with these guys. It is pretty special and a pinch-yourself-moment because in my eyes, they are huge stars”.

Putting oneself in Bearman’s shoes, it must be an overwhelming feeling to be on the same grid with greats like Hamilton. However, in 2025, the 19-year-old will have to see them as colleagues and maybe competitors.