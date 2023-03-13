Lewis Hamilton Reveals His Biggest Achievement in His Life and It’s Not His Seven World Championships

After winning seven championships and beating almost every record in the sport, Lewis Hamilton has opened up on what he believes is his biggest achievement.

Many may believe that the Briton will think of his first race win or his first championship win back in 2008. However, not once did the 38-year-old speak of his biggest achievement coming on track.

Hamilton has always believed that there is much more to life than F1 or any other sport. The Mercedes driver has always stressed how important it is to be a good role model.

Over the past many years, Hamilton has worked on several social issues. Other than working to improve social justice and diversity in the sport, he has also made several attempts to reduce inequalities outside of it.

And it is one of these initiatives that Hamilton believes is his greatest achievement.

Also Read: Explained: Why Lewis Hamilton’s 2011 Season With McLaren Worse Than His Winless Season in 2022?

Lewis Hamilton credits Mission 44 as his biggest achievement

During a recent interview with UBS, Lewis Hamilton touched upon the different initiatives he has taken part in recently. The Briton began by discussing his equality-promoting initiative, Ignite, which he began along with his Mercedes F1 team.

He then also went on to talk about his other achievements in life and that is when he credited Mission 44 as the biggest among all.

Mission 44 is an organization that the 38-year-old began to help ‘young people from underserved backgrounds to succeed’. Mission 44 works alongside existing organizations to reduce racial and other forms of inequalities in schools, and also in other areas.

Hamilton stated that only once he began engaging in such activities, he understood that giving back to the community was much bigger for him than winning seven championships.

He concluded his remarks by stating that if he were to look back at his career in 10-15 years, he would be more proud of the work he did to help the community rather than the titles he won.

What does Mission 44 do to help reduce social inequality?

Mission 44 is an organization that collaborates with other stakeholders to help young people from underprivileged backgrounds to succeed. They aim to do so by focusing on three main areas: Education, employment, and empowerment.

For education, Mission 44 has worked with schools to hire more POC teachers and promote an anti-racist culture.

Secondly, for employment, Mission 44 has worked alongside different institutions to create more opportunities in STEM for people from underprivileged backgrounds.

When it comes to empowerment, Mission 44 has worked closely with youth to encourage them to be social changemakers themselves.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Congratulates Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser For Winning Oscars; Says It Makes Him Happy