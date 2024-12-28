“One of the Best Jobs in the World”: James Vowles After Getting to ‘Play’ With Sponsors’ Million Dollars Worth Machinery

Earlier this year, Williams onboarded Komatsu, a Japanese company specializing in mining, construction, and manufacturing, as a principal partner. With the 2024 season now concluded, Komatsu hosted Williams’ drivers and team principal for an engaging day of hands-on experience with their mining machinery.

James Vowles was very excited about this opportunity and felt grateful about being the man in charge of Williams. “I have one of the best jobs in the world,” Vowles said in an interview on Komatsu’s YouTube channel. “How many other people get to work with a partner like Komatsu where you get to play with millions of dollars worth of equipment.”

We are delighted to welcome Komatsu as Principal Partner! — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) February 5, 2024

For Vowles and his drivers, Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto, it was a dream come true. All of them got to drive and operate an excavator under an instructor’s supervision in Arizona’s Proving Grounds. Vowles admitted that the excavator seemed easy to operate initially but “very difficult to master.”

It was a well-deserved break for the 45-year-old, who has tirelessly worked to drive Williams’ growth and on-track performance. Securing Komatsu as a sponsor was a testament to Vowles’ relentless efforts. Looking ahead to another demanding year in 2025, Vowles surely appreciated a day out to unwind and have some fun.

Meanwhile, the drivers had contrasting experiences with the excavator. Albon took some time to adjust, struggling with the controls, while Colapinto quickly got the hang of it, much to the instructors’ surprise.

Albon and Colapinto had fun at the mining site

The two 2024 Williams stars even got the chance to drive an electric mining truck. Albon was amazed by the enormity of the truck and joked, while standing next to it, that its tire was twice the height of Colapinto.

Another instructor guided the duo as they drove the truck around an open site with cones set up to mark the path. He noted that Albon was quite cautious and steady on the wheel, taking his time to navigate. Colapinto, on the other hand, drove a bit faster and even managed to hit a few cones along the way — which was the story for him this season.

The Argentine quickly made a name for himself with his raw speed after replacing Logan Sargeant mid-season. However, a series of hefty crashes led some in the community to question whether he was truly F1-ready.

Regardless, during their time away from the racetrack, the duo made sure to enjoy themselves alongside their boss, Vowles.