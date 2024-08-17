Only 3 F1 Drivers Break Into Carlos Sainz’s 5-A-Side Paddock Soccer Team

Carlos Sainz appeared in F1’s latest YouTube video, where he spoke about a multitude of topics, including who – from the current F1 grid – would be good enough to break into his ideal five-a-side soccer team.

A huge fan of soccer and Real Madrid, Sainz chose his team meticulously. His nation came first as he chose himself and fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso. “I think we’re probably the best,” he told his performance coach Pierluigi Bona, also known as Gigi.

The next person Sainz chose was Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, who wasn’t quite the best according to him, but “He plays decently.”

Pierre Gasly: “PSG has always been my favorite team since I was a child. I’ll be wearing this special PSG helmet at the British Grand Prix this weekend.” ️ pic.twitter.com/I2ncsEXF2k — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) July 3, 2024

After that, Sainz drew the line in terms of selecting drivers for this team, which is why he picked Gigi. “I would take Gigi. He’s the best defender. He was nearly professional at his time. So if I can get a wildcard entry for a non-F1 driver entry, I will take Gigi.”

Then, he turned to his last pick and asked for a goalkeeper recommendation, and Gigi, after a little back and forth, suggested that his colleague was good. Sainz agreed and completed his lineup.

The drivers Sainz chose are huge fans of soccer, and follow it when they’re not invested in their F1 duties. Alonso, for example, is also a huge Real Madrid fan; in fact, his two World Championships earned him an honorary membership from the club back in 2017.

Gasly, on the other hand, is a fan of Paris Saint Germain, and recently featured a helmet to pay tribute to them. While his selection may have been great, Sainz missed out on several F1 drivers who are soccer fans and also have some degree of experience in playing the sport.

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and many others missing from the list

Lewis Hamilton went to school with professional English soccer player Ashley Young, and they were part of the school team together. Young, in a previous interview, also admitted that Hamilton was better than him. An alternate career path could have opened up for the now seven-time F1 World Champion, had he decided to pursue soccer.

Max Verstappen on the other hand, does not have a lot of experience in playing the sport first hand, but is a fanatic. He is a supporter of Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and follows the sport closely.

Other notable names who missed the cut were Sainz’s teammate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. Leclerc even played alongside Sainz in a charity match in Monaco last year.