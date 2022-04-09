“Only people who have really done something for the country should be knighted”: Lewis Hamilton did not deserve the knighthood solely for F1 as per former F1 CEO

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone believes Lewis Hamilton did not deserve the knighthood since he did not contribute to the country

Lewis Hamilton missed out on his eighth world championship in Abu Dhabi after losing out to Max Verstappen.

Prince Charles knighted the Mercedes driver during a traditional sword ceremony at Windsor Castle. He became the first active British driver to be knighted, and the fourth overall. He joins the ranks of Sir Jack Brabham, Sir Stirling Moss, and Sir Jackie Stewart.

According to former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, Hamilton did not deserve the knighthood.

Matching Schumacher’s record

Lewis Hamilton received his knighthood on December 15th as a part of the new year’s honor list.

Furthermore, the Briton’s prowess on the track earned him a spot in this particular celebration. He matched Michael Schumacher’s world titles and dethroned his all-time victory record.

Also Read: Carlos Sainz claims he had to make his final flying lap with freezing tires

After an unsuccessful start to the 2022 season, it looks fairly difficult for Hamilton to win his eighth title. However, as per him, the team has made small tweaks to his W13. Although these tweaks are not revolutionary, Hamilton is hoping to unlock more performance in the future.

Bernie Ecclestone didn’t complain when Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss, or Jackie Stewart were knighted for services to motorsport, despite the three men having less titles combined than Lewis Hamilton. I can’t qwhite put my finger on why Lewis is different, though. pic.twitter.com/oHkou9kLUH — Sarah Noble 🔶🇪🇺 (@SarahNobleLD) December 18, 2021

Undeserving Knighthood for Lewis Hamilton?

As per Bernie Ecclestone, Hamilton did not deserve the knighthood. He explained stating: “Only people who have really done something for the country should be knighted.”

Also Read: Bernie Ecclestone believes Lewis Hamilton could retire from F1 after this season

Ecclestone claims to have received a knighthood offer back in the 1990s but turned it down. He concluded by stating: “They all make a lot of money and donate some to charity. However, they haven’t done anything specific for the country.”