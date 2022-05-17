“Only porpoising that Red Bull drivers are feeling”- Max Verstappen preps himself for Spanish GP by jetskiing; F1 Twitter trolls Ferrari

Max Verstappen jet skis ahead of the Spanish GP race; F1 Twitter trolls Ferrari for porpoising as the Dutchman bounces on the jetski.

The Red Bull superstar has made an incredible comeback after back to back wins in the last two rounds of this year’s calendar. Now, ahead of the Spanish GP, yet another contest between Ferrari and Red Bull is anticipated.

Before reaching Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Red Bull posted a video of Max Verstappen jet skiing. “How @Max33Verstappen prepares for race week,” Red Bull’s caption to the video

How @Max33Verstappen prepares for race week 💦😉 pic.twitter.com/SQHmvLn14C — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 17, 2022

Verstappen seems to be taking the stress of the championship by having this thrilling activity. But F1 Twitter didn’t take long to troll Ferrari with the help of this post.

Several tweets saw the bouncing of Verstappen during jet-skiing equivalent to the porpoising in the Ferrari cars. One user literally said, “Only porpoising that Red Bull drivers are feeling.”

Only porpoising that red bull drivers are feeling — GDB #RicOut-HertaIn (@GDB_LPN) May 17, 2022

Fans troll Ferrari over Max Verstappen video

This video also brought in other fans trolling Ferrari for their porpoising issue. Though, the Maranello based team has hardly been affected by their porpoising, unlike Mercedes.

I hope Binotto ain’t there. He would even adding this to RedBull budget expense😂 — Rohan (@Rohann_1) May 17, 2022

So this is how to handle Porpoising… — Ayushman Banik (@AyushmanBanik) May 17, 2022

Meanwhile, other fans also remarked jokingly that Verstappen is preparing for wet conditions. A spell of rain during a qualifying or main race can turn the events chaotic and interesting for fans. At that phase, a skillset of a driver is massively crucial.

Master of Wet conditions pic.twitter.com/85eXg95gYD — formulashanky¹ (@f1shanky) May 17, 2022

Expecting full wet conditions? 😉 — Tom AkA Fetzie (@Fetzie_) May 17, 2022

Red Bull aims to have their Spain redemption

Last year, Mercedes had a thumping win over Red Bull when Lewis Hamilton crossed the chequered flag 15 seconds before the Dutchman. Now, after a year, Red Bull is clearly better than the Silver Arrows.

Thus, to have their sweet revenge, and also to match up against Ferrari and Charles Leclerc in the standings, Verstappen would be aiming for nothing less than a win in Barcelona.

