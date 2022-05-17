F1

“Only porpoising that Red Bull drivers are feeling”- Max Verstappen preps himself for Spanish GP by jetskiing; F1 Twitter trolls Ferrari

"Only porpoising that Red Bull drivers are feeling"- Max Verstappen preps himself for Spanish GP by jetskiing; F1 Twitter trolls Ferrari
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Was detained by the Queen, said I was the Black David Beckham": When Shaquille O'Neal went too far for a bet, used the football legend to get out of jail
Next Article
“Marcus Smart has lost $10,000 for excessive flopping”: Celtics DPOY has been fined thousands of dollars for trying to sell his flops
F1 Latest News
"Only porpoising that Red Bull drivers are feeling"- Max Verstappen preps himself for Spanish GP by jetskiing; F1 Twitter trolls Ferrari
“Only porpoising that Red Bull drivers are feeling”- Max Verstappen preps himself for Spanish GP by jetskiing; F1 Twitter trolls Ferrari

Max Verstappen jet skis ahead of the Spanish GP race; F1 Twitter trolls Ferrari for…