F1

“My motivation is even higher now”– Max Verstappen points what he aims to achieve in F1 after fulfilling his lifelong dream of championship win

"My motivation is even higher now"– Max Verstappen points what he aims to achieve in F1 after fulfilling his lifelong dream of championship win
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Dennis Rodman? Throw him in the same category as Bill Russell!": When Alonzo Mourning made a staggering statement comparing Bulls legend as a defensive stalwart to Celtics 11x champ
Next Article
Andrew Symonds RIP: Andrew Symonds death reason
F1 Latest News
"My motivation is even higher now"– Max Verstappen points what he aims to achieve in F1 after fulfilling his lifelong dream of championship win
“My motivation is even higher now”– Max Verstappen points what he aims to achieve in F1 after fulfilling his lifelong dream of championship win

Max Verstappen always claimed that winning one championship is a necessity rest would be a…