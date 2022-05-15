“My motivation is even higher now”– Max Verstappen points what he aims to achieve in F1 after fulfilling his lifelong dream of championship win

Max Verstappen always claimed that winning one championship is a necessity rest would be a necessity; now he outlines what he aims to achieve.

Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen is among the most talented F1 drivers on the grid. His potential paid off when the Dutchman became the F1 champion in 2021.

Verstappen before winning the championship claimed that having won one championship is a dream, if any more follow, that would be a luxury. Thus, he indicated that he could shelve the pressure of winning championships in his career after 2021.

Though, Verstappen also mentions that it doesn’t mean, he would stop focusing on his F1 career. The 24-year-old superstar claims that now he has better aims in F1.

“I’ve already said that if I win a championship, my goal in F1 is achieved, and anything else that comes after is a bonus, and I will enjoy it,” Verstappen told CNN.

“It’s not like, ‘I’ve won a Championship now, so let’s go party here, and let’s go party there’, and not be motivated. I think my motivation is even higher now to try to achieve that feeling or try to feel the same thing again,” he added.

“At the same time, it’s also more about trying to enjoy the weekends when you are away, and trying to spend a bit of time away from the F1 paddock and see the city more.”

Max Verstappen focusing to improve his overall game

Only a few months after his championship win, F1 shifted to new regulations that have redefined the nature of F1 cars. Thus, it has propelled the drivers to adapt to the new changes and has somewhat transformed their driving style.

“it’s just the winning mentality, the desire to win, i mean, i’m not there to be second and especially when you know there’s a championship on the line” – max verstappen 🤍🥺 pic.twitter.com/8bPU0Jwu5K — soph⁴ (@norrismv_) May 15, 2022

“It’s difficult to say, ‘I really need to improve [a particular] aspect’. I think it’s more about trying to be better in every aspect, and trying to be more consistent, trying to make less mistakes, all these kinds of things,” Verstappen said.

Verstappen this year is vying against Charles Leclerc for the championship. Intense competition between the two drivers has so far kept the fans hooked to the sport.

