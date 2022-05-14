F1

“The only celebrity who actually cared about F1”- Mr. Bean’s hilarious reaction to Lewis Hamilton and Felipe Massa’s crash at the Indian GP in 2011

"The only celebrity who actually cared about F1"- Mr. Bean's hilarious reaction to Lewis Hamilton and Felipe Massa's crash at the Indian GP in 2011
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Kevon Looney went full Dennis Rodman with these 22 rebounds!": NBA Twitter cannot handle it as the Golden State bigman is out-rebounding 7-footers
Next Article
KKR qualification scenario 2022: Does KKR still have a chance to qualify for playoffs 2022 IPL?
F1 Latest News
"The only celebrity who actually cared about F1"- Mr. Bean's hilarious reaction to Lewis Hamilton and Felipe Massa's crash at the Indian GP in 2011
“The only celebrity who actually cared about F1”- Mr. Bean’s hilarious reaction to Lewis Hamilton and Felipe Massa’s crash at the Indian GP in 2011

Rowan Atkinson, who played the widely popular Mr. Bean character on screen visited the 2011…