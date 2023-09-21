‘Optimistic’ Carlos Sainz Is Expecting Difficult Weekend in Japan Right After Coming from a Glorious Weekend in Singapore

Carlos Sainz led Ferrari to a glorious victory in Singapore, scoring his second win for the Italian team. The Spaniard delivered a flawless performance in a chaotic race that saw several incidents and safety car periods. However, he doesn’t expect a similar weekend in Japan, but the same is optimistic about the race as quoted by Formula Passion.

Advertisement

Sainz, who moved up to fifth in the drivers’ standings after Singapore, admitted that Ferrari’s SF23 car is not well suited to the high-speed Suzuka circuit.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FanaticsFerrari/status/1703415278216818751?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The Spaniard is unsure how the car will perform on the upcoming tracks as it is tricky to handle and has tyre degradation issues. Despite his realistic expectations, the Ferrari driver remains hopeful that Ferrari can fight for the podium and challenge its rivals.

Carlos Sainz is ‘optimistic’ for Suzuka

Ferrari’s success in Singapore was due to a combination of factors, including a good setup, good strategy, and good execution as per Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver admits that the car is still difficult to drive and has some weaknesses, but he is hopeful that they can continue to improve and compete for podium finishes.

Talking about this, Carlos Sainz stated, “I think that this will be a more difficult weekend and that it may show our limits again, but at the same time I am also more optimistic than before. ”

The Prancing Horses made a great comeback since Monza, claiming multiple podiums and back-to-back poles. However, Red Bull will be their biggest threat once again at the upcoming Japanese GP. Nonetheless, Ferrari and Sainz head to Suzuka hoping to repeat their success in Singapore, although they know it will be a tough race.

Ferrari aims to improve in every area

Fred Vasseur, Ferrari’s Team Principal, said his team was not setting any specific targets for the rest of 2023, instead aiming to improve in just about every area. Charles Leclerc said he was confident in the team’s ability to compete to finish on the podium in the remaining races in time.

Advertisement

Ferrari, who are third in the constructors’ standings, have a clear target for this weekend, which is to extend their advantage over McLaren, who are 126 points behind them. McLaren is expected to be Ferrari’s closest rival in the battle for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheMcLarenZone/status/1704805984558854609?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

McLaren are more consistent than Ferrari in recent races, but Ferrari has the potential to score higher finishes on its day.