“I Had to Break Some Rules”: Lewis Hamilton Recalls Rebelling Against F1 for His Love for Fashion

Lewis Hamilton sat down for the Times Life & Style YouTube channel to rank his “top 10 fashion looks” in a recent video. The Briton ranked and detailed the what, why, and how behind the different looks presented to him. As Hamilton did, he recalled rebelling against F1 for his love of fashion.

The Mercedes driver was explaining his 2024 Miami GP look where he wore the Marc Jacobs overalls. While doing so, Hamilton recalled how he was supposed to always arrive at the track in the team uniform, as it’s essential for the image of the team, and the team’s sponsors.

However, Hamilton wasn’t one to follow the rules at the cost of his passion for fashion and slowly started incorporating and wearing different brands to the paddock. The seven-time world champion saw fashion as a way to express himself, which was being limited by the same team outfit. Nonetheless, Hamilton’s ‘breaking the rule’ helped set the tone for the future.

Hamilton said, “I remember when I first got to F1, I was forced to wear the uniform, the same way it was back in school. I just felt like I wasn’t able to bring any personality in. I love fashion and there’s always different brands and pieces that I love to wear.”

“So I started to take the risk and do it even though I wasn’t allowed to and eventually they noticed the positive effect it was having. I had to break some rules.”

Since then, it has become normal for many drivers to showcase their personalities, brands, or sponsors via their paddock look. Daniel Ricciardo used to wear the Enchante merchandise to the track, Fernando Alonso wore the sponsor Hugo Boss collection whereas Hamilton showcased his personality.

Many drivers like Zhou Guanyu were inspired by Hamilton, and often wear unique outfits to the track. The paddock walk has become the ramp of the F1 driver with the photographers gathering to get a picture of the latest outfit.

Even the teams have started experimenting with their merchandise, releasing special one-offs, seasonal, and sponsor-focused merchandise. Hamilton revealed how he always has a very hands-on approach to the new merchandise released by Mercedes and always keeps himself updated on the upcoming product line.

Hamilton’s rebellious nature further helped him get brand deals and become the ambassador. The Brit gets invited to all the major fashion events like the Met Gala and the Fashion Weeks. Hamilton is also the ambassador for Rimowa and Tommy Hilfiger.