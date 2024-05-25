“Optimistic” Toto Wolff Mends Relationship With Jos Verstappen Just to Woo Max

It is hardly a secret that over the years, Toto Wolff and Jos Verstappen have shared a fierce rivalry. However, off late, the Mercedes team principal has adopted a much more friendly approach towards the Dutchman. And recently, Wolff tried to further mend his relationship with Verstappen Sr., perhaps only to woo Max Verstappen.

Speaking recently in an interview, Wolff addressed the ongoing situation involving Mercedes and Max Verstappen. Given Jos Verstappen holds immense authority over a potential move, Wolff also spoke of his relationship with the former Benetton driver.

“i’ve been getting on with jos long before this spell, where we have shared interests …. but i’m optimistic. maybe someday our paths will cross and we’ll be succesful. but until then we have to work on our car.” toto about max and mercedes pic.twitter.com/uoHZSFaEXc — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) May 24, 2024

Wolff revealed that he and Verstappen Sr. had started to get along well long before the rumors. Per the 52-year-old, it is the way they approach races – by cutting the “bullsh*t” out.

Furthermore, he claimed that before making a serious bid for Verstappen, Mercedes needed to work on their car. If they can improve the car, Wolff is optimistic of crossing paths with the Verstappens.

“I’m optimistic (that) maybe one day, our paths will cross, and it will be very successful.”

Things weren’t always this ‘docile’ between Wolff and Verstappen Sr. though. There once was a time when even the smallest of details of each other’s personalities annoyed them. Nonetheless, all of that is now pushed to one corner, with Mercedes doing everything they can to poach the three-time world champion.

Mercedes willing to break records to bring Max Verstappen on board

With Lewis Hamilton soon leaving Mercedes for Ferrari, the Silver Arrows identified Verstappen as the ideal candidate for the job. Since then, the Brackley-based team has been hard at work to try and poach the services of the three-time world champion. The news caught further wind when Raymond Vermeulen and Jos Verstappen were seen talking to Wolff earlier this year.

Breaking Max Verstappen and his team will meet with Mercedes after the Miami GP to negotiate his possible signing in 2025. Mercedes are willing to offer him 150 million euros, an ambassador contract and they could even bring in Helmut Marko. pic.twitter.com/ActaMjVulV — mercedesamgf1motorsport (@MercedesF1Sport) April 26, 2024

Keeping in line with the same, The Sun reports Mercedes is ready to break their bank and the records to sign Verstappen. Currently, in a $50 million-a-year contract with Red Bull, Verstappen has a secure future until 2028.

Meanwhile, Hamilton is set to join Ferrari on a whopping $100 million-a-year deal. Thus, to lure the Dutchman, Mercedes is reportedly drumming up a deal worth over $160 million each year. However, money might not be enough to convince Verstappen for the switch.