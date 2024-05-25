mobile app bar

“Optimistic” Toto Wolff Mends Relationship With Jos Verstappen Just to Woo Max

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"Optimistic" Toto Wolff Mends Relationship With Jos Verstappen Just to Woo Max

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei and IMAGO / ANP

It is hardly a secret that over the years, Toto Wolff and Jos Verstappen have shared a fierce rivalry. However, off late, the Mercedes team principal has adopted a much more friendly approach towards the Dutchman. And recently, Wolff tried to further mend his relationship with Verstappen Sr., perhaps only to woo Max Verstappen.

Speaking recently in an interview, Wolff addressed the ongoing situation involving Mercedes and Max Verstappen. Given Jos Verstappen holds immense authority over a potential move, Wolff also spoke of his relationship with the former Benetton driver.

Wolff revealed that he and Verstappen Sr. had started to get along well long before the rumors. Per the 52-year-old, it is the way they approach races – by cutting the “bullsh*t” out. 

Furthermore, he claimed that before making a serious bid for Verstappen, Mercedes needed to work on their car. If they can improve the car, Wolff is optimistic of crossing paths with the Verstappens.

“I’m optimistic (that) maybe one day, our paths will cross, and it will be very successful.”

Things weren’t always this ‘docile’ between Wolff and Verstappen Sr. though. There once was a time when even the smallest of details of each other’s personalities annoyed them. Nonetheless, all of that is now pushed to one corner, with Mercedes doing everything they can to poach the three-time world champion.

Mercedes willing to break records to bring Max Verstappen on board

With Lewis Hamilton soon leaving Mercedes for Ferrari, the Silver Arrows identified Verstappen as the ideal candidate for the job. Since then, the Brackley-based team has been hard at work to try and poach the services of the three-time world champion. The news caught further wind when Raymond Vermeulen and Jos Verstappen were seen talking to Wolff earlier this year.

Keeping in line with the same, The Sun reports Mercedes is ready to break their bank and the records to sign VerstappenCurrently, in a $50 million-a-year contract with Red Bull, Verstappen has a secure future until 2028. 

Meanwhile, Hamilton is set to join Ferrari on a whopping $100 million-a-year deal. Thus, to lure the Dutchman, Mercedes is reportedly drumming up a deal worth over $160 million each year. However, money might not be enough to convince Verstappen for the switch.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these