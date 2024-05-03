Max Verstappen Addresses $160 Million Mercedes Rumor

Adrian Newey’s departure from Red Bull was confirmed earlier this week following which several reports claimed that Mercedes are planning a big-money move for Max Verstappen. The sum reportedly being offered was around the $160 million mark, and Verstappen took it upon himself to address these rumors.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Miami GP, Verstappen insisted that he is committed to his Red Bull future. He also detailed how racing was not about money for him. Especially if the potentially eye-watering sum doesn’t guarantee success.

“My future is with Red Bull right now. I also hear amounts passing by 150 million Euros? For me, it’s not about money. It’s about performance. Because if I earned more and I would drive on the track for 6th or 5th place, I would be quite grumpy at the end of the day.”

Looking to replace Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes is ready to break their bank big time. Hamilton earns $45 million a year from his current Mercedes deal and the fact that the Brackley-based outfit is ready to pay Verstappen more than three-times that amount, shows how much they want him.

While Verstappen hasn’t shown any interest in moving to Mercedes, his father has taken a different approach. According to some reports, the Dutchman’s management is ready to hold talks with the Silver Arrows in Miami.

Representatives of Max Verstappen open to talks with Mercedes

Ahead of the Miami GP weekend, Verstappen’s management is reported to be setting meetings up with the Mercedes higher-ups. Jos Verstappen and Raymond Vermeulen (Max’s manager) will be present during the meeting where they will discuss the three-time World Champion’s future.

Per Sports Bible, Jos Verstappen said,

“We stay very calm and see what will happen.”

The former F1 driver claimed that everyone on the grid wants his son on their team. Adding that he already has a fast car with Red Bull, Verstappen Sr. admitted that the entire entourage is also looking beyond the 2026 season, when the regulation changes come into effect.

Meanwhile, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff addressed the possibility of Verstappen joining his team. Per him, several factors contribute to a driver making a switch. While having a quick car is a prerequisite behind a driver’s wish to join an outfit, staying where they are because of the same isn’t practical.

By saying this, the Austrian boss was referring to the internal turmoil within Red Bull which also led to the departure of Adrian Newey.