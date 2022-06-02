“Original villain story of Nico Rosberg” – When Lewis Hamilton defeated Nico Rosberg with a broken hand

Lewis Hamilton raced with a broken hand in the 2000 European Championship when he was 15-years-old and beat Nico Rosberg to victory.

The rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg is not a mystery and is one of the most defining battles of the 2010s.

There are many incidences that the duo had both on and off the track that eventually blew up the relationship that they had as kids go karting together.

One such event or what many Hamilton stans would call the “original villain story of Rosberg” happened during the 2000 European Championship.

Ahead of a race in France at the Val d’Argenton circuit during the 2000 European Championship, Hamilton was leading the championship standings when he had a little accident and broke his hand.

His father took him to a doctor and got his broken wrist in a cast that wrapped his hand up to his elbow, leaving only his fingers out.

When he returned to the circuit, he did some warm-up laps to learn the track that was new to him. Then, in the first two heats, he posted the fastest time.

He didn’t just stop there, he went ahead to outperform his teammate Nico Rosberg and beat him to victory. He further went ahead to win in the subsequent two more races.

Lewis Hamilton can’t win anymore

The seven-time world champion has not headed off to a great start to the 2022 season. He is getting repeatedly out-qualified by his new teammate George Russell while he himself finds struggling with the new W13.

Recently, Rosberg gave an assessment on the matter and said that it is definitely a tough situation for Hamilton.

“He’s won a race in every season of his career and it looks like maybe this will be the year when he can’t win anymore.

“You can see how the tension is rising and that’s natural. Lewis will obviously start to show those emotions a little bit.

“Nevertheless, with the experience he has, I think he will eventually manage to keep those under control. Let’s not forget also Lewis hates ending up behind his teammate.

“Even if you’re 11th or 13th he really passionately hates coming in behind his team-mate – it makes him very angry and that also happened at Imola in qualifying and the sprint race so it will put the tension up a lot, especially in the engineering room where Lewis will be pushing harder and harder. It will be interesting to watch how that unfolds.”

