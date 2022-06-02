“Your chance to become $58000 worth car driver”- Get Tesla by contributing in Nico Rosberg’s campaign for victims of the war in Ukraine

Nico Rosberg will give away a Tesla car to a lucky winner for 12 months among the people who will be contributing to his aid to Ukraine.

Several prominent celebrities have accelerated their efforts to provide monetary support to Ukraine amidst their conflict with Russia. Now, Nico Rosberg has come up with a pretty interesting idea. It could easily sway people to provide monetary support in return for rewards.

Rosberg announced on Twitter that he would be giving away lucrative prizes to the patrons of his campaign. The prizes include his original helmet and even a Tesla Model Y.

He said in the video released that the fortunate winner of the car prize would be given for over a year. All the money reportedly will be donated to the alliance of German aid organizations Aktion Deutschland Hilft and the Tribute to Bambi Foundation.

The organization works for the victims of the Ukraine war both in Germany and Ukraine. “I am delighted working with my partners and fans to set up this charity campaign,” Rosberg said in a video.

“The Ukraine crisis affects us all and I’m happy that so many people want to support. In return, I would like to give something back to them and hope to motivate many people to help with our great prizes.”

You can win a Tesla! I just launched a new charity project to support the Ukrainian people: https://t.co/QSCvvpoFDa Everyone who gets raffle tickets has the chance for the main prize: Become a Tesla driver for 12 months with FINN Auto..there’s many more exclusive prizes! pic.twitter.com/Wp9UwACEvO — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) June 2, 2022

Nico Rosberg has been an active voice for Ukraine

The 2016 world champion has been actively speaking against Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Rosberg in March also posted a photo of the Berlin protest against Russia’s invasion that tensed the whole geopolitical environment.

🙏 for Ukraine 🇺🇦 – 100,000 on the streets of Berlin & many more around the world for a clear message: Stop war! Children, women & families had to leave husbands, fathers, sons & brothers behind. Pls join us in donating to support these children & families at the front line 👇 pic.twitter.com/eohHFonlX9 — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) March 5, 2022

Rosberg has been a staunch advocate of various social issues. He is also an active speaker for environmental preservation and has his team in Extreme E. The sport involves electronic SUVs competing in off-road tracks.

