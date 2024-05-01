Travis Kelce Reacts to Now-Public Contract Numbers and Jason Kelce Confirms Second Career in Latest New Heights Podcast

Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

After a storied career with the Philadelphia Eagles, star center Jason Kelce finally announced his retirement this year. And with his decision, fans also speculated if his younger brother, Travis Kelce, would consider hanging up the cleats as well. Well, fret not, Chiefs’ Nation, as the stars have aligned, and the Big Yeti secured a lucrative two-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, not only making him the highest-paid TE in the league but also extending his stay at the Barbeque Hotspot.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce’s two-year deal is worth $34.25, which surpasses Darren Waller of the NY Giants, who is getting a $17 million annual payout. Reacting to this development on the ‘New Heights’ podcast, Elder Kelce couldn’t help but shower love on Trav, even labeling the news ‘huge’.

On the other hand, Travis Kelce responded with the utmost respect for his brother, calling it his way of following in his footsteps. He also expressed gratitude to the Chiefs’ front office, saying,

“I am so freaking thankful to Brett Veach, Mark Donovan, Coach Reid. Big Red, I love you, big guy,” followed by, “The Hunt family has been absolutely unbelievable to not only myself and this Kansas City community, but they’ve just been so generous since I’ve been here.”

Meanwhile, Jason Kelce, who had a teary-eyed exit from the NFL, and has intrigued fans with his future, is embarking on a new journey in the broadcasting world. A report from The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand confirmed that Jason would be joining ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football‘, fulfilling his lifelong dream of working in sports media. Travis Kelce, who shares the love of sports media with his brother, congratulated him with a twist on the podcast.

“To see you up there with a microphone in your hand, talking head now, Jason, it’s going to be hilarious, man,” the younger Kelce quipped.

It can be said with certainty that the Kelce duo has excelled both on and off the field. Their recent moves are only a testament to that.

Jason Kelce Reveals Why He’s Joining ESPN

Jason Kelce is on the brink of entering a new chapter with ESPN, which is not official yet. However, he took the liberty of shedding light on his motivation on the New Heights Podcast. For Jason, the allure of sports media is just one aspect of his future plans. While he takes pride in his knowledge of the sport, he sees joining ESPN as an opportunity for ‘learning and growth’.

“You want to make sure that you’re really looking at things, talking to people that are knowledgeable in the industry. Neither one of us have ever done something like this,” Jason Kelce shared.

Further on, the former Cincinnati Bearcats standout added that he respects the process more than the opportunity itself since it opens him up to the business side of the sport.

“Throughout the whole process and meeting and talking to everybody over at ESPN, it became apparent that it was really the right fit. At the end of the day, you know, it was something that I’m really, really looking forward to this next phase.”

For Jason Kelce to enter this new arena would be an incredible opportunity for him and his fans and followers who love his humor and his unfiltered takes. But, his humility doesn’t overshadow the fact that he has already made waves in the football industry with his New Heights podcast and his Underdog Apparel brand, which celebrates Philadelphia’s underdog spirit and directly funds programs with the brand’s earnings.