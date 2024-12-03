mobile app bar

Oscar Piastri Believes Ferrari Will Be ‘Stronger’ in Abu Dhabi

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

LUSAIL, LOSAIL: Oscar Piastri, racing for the McLaren F1 team during the 2024 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix Qatar at the International Circuit in Lusail, Losail

LUSAIL, LOSAIL: Oscar Piastri, racing for the McLaren F1 team during the 2024 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix Qatar at the International Circuit in Lusail, Losail | Credits- IMAGO / Michael Potts

The main focus on the final weekend of the 2024 F1 season will be on the battle for the Constructors’ Championship between McLaren and Ferrari. 21 points separate the two, with McLaren holding the advantage. Ferrari, however, is just within striking distance, and with 44 points up for grabs at the Yas Marina Circuit, a lot could happen.

Oscar Piastri, who secured a P3 finish in Qatar last weekend, believes Ferrari will have the better car in Abu Dhabi. His comments followed Ferrari’s impressive performance at the Lusail Circuit, where they outperformed the Woking-based squad on a track considered uncharacteristic of the SF24’s strengths.

“I think it will be a track that’s stronger for Ferrari. It’s maybe a little bit surprising the pace they had today,” the Aussie said on the F1 Nation Podcast.

At the same time, Piastri did not concede defeat. He is optimistic about McLaren’s chances and suggested that there would be little between the two. “I think it will be a good battle. The top four teams at the moment are very, very close on their days. So yeah, I’m expecting more of the same next week,” he added.

For Ferrari to beat McLaren, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz need to outscore Piastri and Lando Norris by at least 22 points. While this is possible on paper, it would be very challenging in reality. Ferrari’s chances largely depend on McLaren’s performance. If both McLaren drivers finish outside the points—a highly unlikely scenario—the Italian team could clinch the title with just 4th and 5th place finishes, regardless of who claims the extra point for the fastest lap.

McLaren vs Ferrari: A legendary duel in Formula 1

McLaren vs. Ferrari is one of F1’s most storied rivalries, marked by decades of history and fierce competition between the two teams. As they gear up for the final showdown in 2024, the stakes are huge—not only for the constructors’ title but also for Norris.

Norris is second in the drivers’ standings with 349 points, but Leclerc is just eight points behind, threatening to take away the runner-up spot in the drivers’ standings.

Losing the championship would be a major disappointment for McLaren. The Woking-based squad hasn’t won the constructors’ title in over 25 years and looked poised for victory after dominating much of the second half of the season. For Ferrari on the other hand, it would be dreamland.

At the start of the season, the Maranello-based outfit did not expect to compete for titles. But now, they are one dominant performance away from tasting silverware for the first time since 2008.

