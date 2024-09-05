mobile app bar

Oscar Piastri Drives a Clean Race Like Lewis Hamilton, Says His Manager Mark Webber

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei and IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire |
L: Oscar Piastri R: Lewis Hamilton

The 2024 Italian GP has been a hot topic of debate in the paddock after Oscar Piastri’s lap 1 move on his McLaren teammate, Lando Norris. The Australian racing driver made an audacious move stick around the outside of Norris going into the second chicane at Monza.

Piastri’s overtake was aggressive yet without any contact. His manager and former F1 driver, Mark Webber has explained that the #81 driver’s racing has always been hard but fair. Speaking on the Formula for Success podcast, Webber dove deep into his protege’s race-craft with David Coulthard and Eddie Jordan.

The discussion around Piastri‘s move has been more towards the championship repercussions for Norris. Piastri’s overtake ensured that Norris was out of contention for the win at Monza, which reduced his ability to make inroads into the Dutchman’s championship lead.

However, speaking about the move itself, Webber explained how Piastri’s racing is reminiscent of the likes of Lewis Hamilton. The former Red Bull driver did not want to place Piastri in the same category as Hamilton but explained the parallels in precision and composure the two share when battling wheel-to-wheel.

Webber explained, “[Piastri is] respectful, hard [and] clean.” He went on to compare the 23-year-old’s driving style to Hamilton’s — who has the reputation of being one of the most precise drivers in the sport today. “I heard that about Lewis in karting that he was just always hard but fair and I believe [Piastri is the same].”

The 48-year-old also believes that Piastri is ready to fight at the very front of the grid. Discussing Piastri’s two seasons of F1 so far, after a considerable time on the sidelines with Alpine, he said, “He’s shown that he is ready to race at the front against the big guys.”

Webber’s claims have been evident in the 2024 season with Piastri taking his maiden Grand Prix win in Hungary. Nevertheless, time will tell whether the Melbourne-born driver can sustain his Hamilton-like skills to emulate his success as well.

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he's dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

