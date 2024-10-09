Oscar Piastri Drops Austin, Texas Merch Starting at $44.99 Ahead of US Grand Prix at COTA

F1 action resumes in two weeks as the sport returns to North America for the second race in the US this season. The United States GP, held in Austin, is a favorite for many drivers, because of the off-track activities they get to partake in, in Texas. Oscar Piastri, too, is excited and hyped up his fans by launching a new collection dedicated to the race weekend.

Like most F1 drivers, Piastri too has his merchandise and a website through which fans can buy them. There, three new items became available for grabs.

The Texas 2024 T-shirt and Hoodie are both available in asphalt color, with the T-shirt also offered in a light-gray variant. Prices start at $49.99 for the T-shirt, while the hoodie is priced at $69.99.

“Get ready for the US Grand Prix with our exclusive Texas Collection! Inspired by the revival of Western trends and the thrilling world of Formula 1,” the website wrote.

Piastri‘s page also showcased the apparel on Instagram, with models demonstrating how it looks when worn. The response was overwhelmingly positive, reflecting the Melbourne-born driver’s growing popularity.

Fans believe Piastri can replace Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo, who recently lost his spot in F1, loves the US GP in Austin. He calls Texas his second home and completely immerses himself in the state’s culture whenever he makes a visit.

However, with Ricciardo not a part of the grid anymore and it being unlikely that he will come back someday, fans have labeled his compatriot Piastri his replacement in Austin. “Oscar is our new honorary Aussie Texan,” a fan commented on the Instagram post.

Heading into the race weekend at COTA (Circuit of the Americas) in Austin, Piastri remains optimistic about his chances of securing another win. Having already claimed two victories this season and with McLaren currently the fastest team on the grid, he could be eyeing his third.

However, his biggest challenge may come from his teammate Lando Norris, who is in the thick of the Championship fight. If the need arises, Piastri is prepared to support Norris’ title bid even if it means conceding track position.