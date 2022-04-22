“Oh my god! I have never seen a place like this in my life”- Daniel Ricciardo explains what makes the city of Austin feel like home

In a recent interview, McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo explained why he is so fond of the city of Austin and how it makes him feel at home.

It’s no secret that Austin and Ricciardo are a match made in heaven. Ever since the Aussie’s first visit to the city, he’s been in love and immersed himself into local culture. We have seen Ricciardo embrace everything Texan, be it their music, food and even developed an accent whilst he’s there.

Every year before the US Grand Prix in Austin, no driver in the paddock seems as excited as Ricciardo. When F1 didn’t race in Australia in 2021, Ricciardo admitted that being in Texas was the closest he felt to being back home.

Once those wheels touch down on Texan soil, everything changes. https://t.co/kD9RJBbOwk — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) October 22, 2021

In a recent interview with Elizabeth Blackstock, the 32-year old explained what exactly it is about the state that he adores. He admitted that he spent most of his time in Austin, however he does mention visiting Dallas.

“I’ve really spent most of my time in Austin,” he said. “I’ve done Dallas for a few days, but yeah. I think my heart lies in Austin for sure.”

Also read: Daniel Ricciardo responds to ‘haunting shoey’ memory for Lewis Hamilton

Daniel Ricciardo on why Austin, Texas is “different”

The Perth born driver went on to describe certain parts of the city that fascinated him. He even highlighted the fact that people dress and behave differently there, which he found cool. On top of that, he saw that no one judged another person for standing out.

“My very first memory of going to Austin was the first night we went to a bar on Rainey Street and I just thought the concept of Rainey Street was so cool,” he said.

“But this one bar we were in, there was a live band, which was awesome. And just kind of the diversity in the crowd and the way people were, it sounds silly, but the way people were dressed, it was so different.

“In my head I’m like, “You couldn’t wear that anywhere else and not be judged or looked that funny.” Where there was just like an overall like comfort amongst everyone there. And it’s really eye opening and it was so nice to see that.”

Also read: Former World Champion predicts a McLaren podium at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Ricciardo dancing at the ‘White Horse’

Ricciardo then spoke about the White Horse, one of the first places he went to during his time in Austin. He says that it’s not a huge or extravagant place, but loves the music when he’s there, and also the food!

“One of the first places I went to was the White Horse, so that’s like fun, that’s cool,” he continued. So yeah, there’s some early memories and again.

Austin. It’s been real. My love for you remains strong. #texasforever pic.twitter.com/2SbV4hytSo — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) October 27, 2015

“I know people obviously know about the White Horse. But it’s not some glamorous massive music venue or something and I really like that, and the food truck at the back, some of the best nachos and tacos I’ve ever had, so that’s really good.”

Daniel Ricciardo is currently 11th in the Drivers’ Standings, with three rounds completed the 2022 Championship. He goes into the Emilia Romagna GP, looking to add more points to his tally of eight.