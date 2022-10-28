“Las Vegas GP won’t be as good as Austin” – 7 title winner Lewis Hamilton is unsure about quality racing at Vegas strip

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain walks on to the track before the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton believes that the track at the Las Vegas GP next year won’t be as good as the COTA circuit in Austin.

With Las Vegas GP set to make its debut in the 2023 calendar, Lewis Hamilton has no doubt that the event will be a huge success.

The 7-time world champion believes that the racing at the Las Vegas Strip would be absolutely incredible given the atmosphere of Vegas.

However, Hamilton is unsure about the track in Vegas and suggested that the Vegas strip won’t be as good as Austin. He explained that street courses are not as good as open courses; especially the newer ones.

The entry of Vegas into the F1 calendar will also mark F1’s expansion into the US with it being the third race in the States in the 2023 season.

COTA is a fantastic track

Racing at the COTA circuit in Austin has been taking place since 2012 and is one of the favourite tracks of Hamilton.

Speaking to Motorsport-Total.com, the Briton praised the circuit in Austin and said that it is nice and wide however it is nothing compared to the atmosphere in Las Vegas.

The 37-year-old was also amazed at the record attendance at the USGP last week and thanked the fans and the track officials for showing such love for the sport.

A record 440,000 spectators attended the United States Grand Prix last weekend. Sharing his experience among the fans, Hamilton said that the energy that the fans emanated during the drivers’ parade and at the fan zone was amazing.

Lewis Hamilton loves Austin

Furthermore, Hamilton revealed that Austin has been one of his favourite races for many years. He recalled that he won the first race that was held at the circuit in 2012 and he might have won this time around as well.

Going down memory lane, the Mercedes star said that both the city and the sport have changed a lot in the last 10 years.

He recalled that in 2012 the race was very close to the city. Now when he goes to the city, it has grown too much with new buildings and hotels and it feels like home.

He labelled Austin as a city he definitely can see himself living in although New York is still his favourite city.

