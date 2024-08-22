Oscar Piastri Falls Victim to Lando Norris’ Trolling as Attempt to Hype Dutch GP Falls Flat

As the drivers and teams are gearing up for the Dutch Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri tried to build some excitement on F1’s return from its summer break with a social media post. However, instead of raising the hype he might have hoped for, Piastri got trolled by his teammate Lando Norris.

The Aussie recently took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself with the caption, “And we’re back,” expressing his enthusiasm for the Dutch GP race weekend. Piastri, who typically sticks to relatively simpler clothing, was wearing a black hoodie in the photo.

Norris, who has a reputation for being playful, couldn’t resist poking fun at Piastri’s outfit in the post. Norris quickly noticed that the hoodie was brand new and jokingly commented,

“Damnnnnnnn. Someone’s been out buying new clothessss$,” bringing a bit of humor to what was supposed to be a somewhat serious post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

While Norris was quick to troll his teammate, there’s little doubt that he, too, must be itching to get back on track. McLaren has clearly had the outright fastest car on the grid for some time now, and they are expected to be contenders for race wins in all the remaining races of the season.

The whole McLaren camp must be super excited as they have a pretty good chance of winning the constructors championship this year. This sense of anticipation was evident even before the summer break.

Following the Belgian GP, McLaren celebrated at their headquarters, the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC), after team principal Andrea Stella was given a contract extension. Although the details of Stella’s new deal have not been disclosed, the team confirmed that it is a multi-year extension, a clear sign of the confidence McLaren has in his leadership.

McLaren shared a photograph from the celebration day at the MTC in which Zak Brown, Piastri, Stella, and Norris were each sitting together with a trophy/medal.