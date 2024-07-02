Oscar Piastri Forced to Rank Michael Jordan Below Other Sporting Legends Despite Opposite Beliefs

A couple of days ago, McLaren was back with the Blind Ranking Challenge on YouTube with Oscar Piastri. This time around the Aussie was given five names from the sporting world one by one and he had to rank them to get the most accurate order according to him. Despite saving the #1 spot in his second list for Michael Jordan, he ended up placing him at #5.

“See, again I don’t know who’s coming on this list. I feel like Michael Jordan could be on the list so I’m going to put Roger Federer #2,” Piastri told his team after giving the #3 spot to Australian former cricketer, Ricky Ponting while keeping the first spot open for Jordan. However, when Lionel Messi’s name was thrown into the mix, he couldn’t help but place him at first.

“You got to put Messi at #1,” said the Aussie driver. And funnily enough, Michael Jordan was the last name given to Piastri. “I saved the best spot and he’s been given the worst,” Piastri said with mild frustration. “So Michael number five yeah. I’d probably change that one around a bit. Messi at #1 is respectable.”

Interestingly, something similar happened while he was putting together the first list when he ended up placing Tom Brady above Ayrton Senna.

Piastri feels bad for placing Ayrton Senna last in his blind ranking

It is well known that Ayrton Senna has long been an idol for a lot of aspiring race car drivers, especially in the world of Formula racing. And it’s the same with Oscar Piastri as well. But unfortunately, he ended up giving him the last spot as well, which he didn’t like at all.

After giving the fourth spot to Rory Mcllroy and the second spot to Serena Williams in the first round, Piastri was keeping the #1 spot open for a special one. However, he ended up giving it away on the third try to Tom Brady, deeming him the GOAT of NFL.

The McLaren driver followed it up by giving the third spot to Michael Phelps as the GOAT of swimming but said that he felt bad for the one who was going to get the last spot. And much to his dismay, it was Ayrton Senna’s turn.

“Ouch, that’s rough… that’s rough. I guess he is number five,” said Piastri. However, he made it clear that this wouldn’t have been his ranking if not for the game. “I want to highlight that this does not reflect my actual ranking… it’s my blind ranking,” he concluded.