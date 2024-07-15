Oscar Piastri Left in Awe of Carlos Alcaraz as Tennis Star Wins His 4th Grand Slam

Tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz won his 4th Grand Slam and 2nd Wimbledon Title on Sunday. The latter’s official X account posted a video to honor the Spaniard, and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was quick to appreciate the prodigy that Alcaraz is.

Piastri retweeted Wimbledon’s post, writing, “How good is Carlos Alcaraz?” while tagging the 21-year-old. His win came against seven-time Champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets, with the match lasting just under three hours; a complete showcase of domination from Alcaraz.

Piastri, however, is no stranger to the Murcia-born tennis player’s brilliance. He has been one of Alcaraz’s biggest fans, and was present during his bout with Djokovic at the 2023 French Open semi-finals. It did end in a four-set loss for Alcaraz, but just a few weeks later he beat the Serbian in Wimbledon for his first Grand Slam win in the UK.

With a French Open, a US Open, and two Wimbledon Titles to his name, Alcaraz is breaking records one by one. He became the youngest player to win the Wimbledon and French Open in the same year. Furthermore, he equaled the record for the most Grand Slams won at the age of 21 or under.

Piastri was closely following Wimbledon. But he paid close to no heed to another major sporting tournament, which reached its conclusion on the same day as Alcaraz’s win.

Piastri was not interested in the Euros

For Spaniards, Sunday was a historic day. First, Alcaraz won the Wimbledon, and just a few hours later, Spain’s soccer team lifted the Euro 2024. Piastri, however, did not show any interest in the latter, and wrote, “Any sport on today?” on X.

Any sport on today? — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) July 14, 2024

Spain defeated England in the final, and three Englishmen in F1 – Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Lando Norris – were present in Berlin. Agony for them, as the Three Lions’ wait for a major international trophy carries on.

For Norris, it was an even bigger disappointment. This was the second time he attended a Euro final in three years, and both times his country England lost.