Ambitions Prevent Max Verstappen From Living the Lewis Hamilton Lifestyle at Red Bull

Recently, Max Verstappen disclosed restrictions in his Red Bull contract that prohibit him from participating in high-risk pursuits like skiing. This revelation draws comparisons to Lewis Hamilton, who is well-known for his daring pursuits beyond F1. Hamilton’s love of risk-taking sports like skydiving and skiing runs directly against Verstappen’s contractual restrictions.

In a recent interview with Formule1.nl, Max Verstappen disclosed the reason behind the prohibition of adventure sports, particularly skiing, in his contract. Citing the elevated risk of bone fractures, Verstappen highlighted a conscious decision to abstain from skiing for the past five years.

Interestingly, taking into account his competitive years where he actively seeks Formula 1 titles, this thoughtful decision seeks to lower the risk of injuries. In light of this, the Dutchman said, ” Of course, also in the knowledge that there are still years to come in which I have a great chance to become champion again and race again and win. If you think about that, you automatically take a little less risks.”

Later on, though, Verstappen expressed a lighthearted viewpoint on risks acknowledging that accidents can happen anywhere.

He said, “But on the other hand, you can also slip in the shower and break your neck.”

As Verstappen concluded, he disclosed that his contract explicitly prohibits him from engaging in dangerous sports. However, he is not prohibited from accompanying his father as a passenger in the rally car.

Considering this he said, ” In any case, when I go cycling, I always put on a helmet. But rallying, at 180 kilometers per hour through the trees, I don’t see myself doing that. But in a remote place, maybe it is. I’m aware of risks.”

What will be Max Verstappen’ s priorities during the winter break?

As the Formula 1 community transitions into the winter break, insights into Verstappen’s plans have emerged. In a recent conversation with Sky Sports Germany, Verstappen’s father Jos Verstappen, shared that Max is looking forward to a respite from the rigors of the sport.

In addition, Jos also mentioned that during this hiatus, Max plans to enjoy a period of relaxed dining and indulgence in unrestricted beverages. As the conversation unfolded Verstappen’s father said, ” For him, the highlight of winter is that you can eat and drink anything he wants. He can step away from Formula 1 and that’s important to recharge the battery, but that’s really it.”

Given the extended duration of every Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has openly alluded to the idea of a much-needed respite from the sport’s intense demands. Reflecting on this Jos Verstappen concisely communicated Max’s position, mentioning that he currently leans towards a more reserved demeanor.

While wrapping the conversation the former F1 driver said, “He just wants to be quiet, not talk about Formula 1 at all and he’ll start training again in mid-January and then he has to be ready again.”