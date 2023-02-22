HomeSearch

F1 Pre-Season Test 2023: When Will Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen Drive in Sakhir Testing?

Somin Bhattacharjee
|Published 22/02/2023

F1 Pre-Season Test 2023: When Will Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen Drive in Sakhir Testing?

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen (1) of Team Netherlands leads Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco and wins the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 F1 season is just around the corner, which means that the excruciatingly long season break is almost coming to an end. Over the last few years, we have seen all 10 F1 teams reveal their respective cars ahead of the new campaign, as they all head to Bahrain for the official pre-season test.

Pre-season testing is one of the most crucial times for an F1 team because it allows them to test the machinery they had been working so hard on over at the factories. Before a season starts, a team wants to know what its strengths and weaknesses are so that it can make tweaks to the car accordingly.

During a pre-season test, F1 teams test out various aspects of the car like its speed while entering and exiting corners, the straight line speed, and also the reliability of the power unit. For the rest of the season, they won’t get the opportunity to carry out tests as widespread and elaborate as this.

Also read: Fans Left Intrigued as Secretive McLaren Blur Out Key Components of MCL60 in Promotional Video

What do drivers do during pre-season testing?

For a team, the main focus during the test is to have as many laps under their belt as possible. This allows them to gather data, which they analyze so that they can maximize the potential of the car when the season gets underway.

For drivers too, F1 pre-season testing is very important. All 20 drivers suit up for the test so that they can get used to the new cars that they hope will guide them to success in the coming campaign.

The drivers want to be out on track as long as they are allowed to.  They note down the strengths and weaknesses of the car and pass the message on to the team so that they can tune as per their convenience when the real action begins.

Also read: How To Watch the F1 Testing in Bahrain: Will the 2023 F1 Testing Be Televised?

When is the 2023 F1 pre-season test?

Usually, F1’s pre-season testing takes place right before the opening race of the season. Earlier, the test used to take place at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona because of the track’s proximity to team bases and its mixture of low and high-speed corners.

However, the opening venue of the F1 season was shifted to Bahrain in 2021 and since then, we’ve had pre-season testing take place in Sakhir. This year too, pre-season testing will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit. The 2023 F1 pre-season test begins on 23rd February and ends on 25th February.

Each day of the test will divided into a morning and an afternoon session. Most teams will divide their drivers among these sessions, so that everyone gets equal time behind the wheels of their new machinery.

Driver’s schedule for F1’s official testing

TeamDay 1 (Morning)Day 1 (Afternoon)Day 2 (Morning)Day 2 (Afternoon)Day 3 (Morning)Day 3 (Afternoon)
Red BullMax VerstappenMax VerstappenSergio PerezMax VerstappenSergio PerezSergio Perez
FerrariCarlos SainzCharles LeclercTBDTBDTBDTBD
MercedesGeorge RussellLewis HamiltonLewis HamiltonGeorge RussellGeorge RussellLewis Hamilton
AlpinePierre GaslyEsteban OconEsteban OconPierre GaslyPierre GaslyEsteban Ocon
McLarenOscar PiastriLando NorrisLando NorrisOscar PiastriOscar PiastriLando Norris
Alfa RomeoGuanyu ZhouValtteri BottasGuanyu ZhouGuanyu ZhouValtteri BottasValtteri Bottas
Aston MartinFernando AlonsoFelipe DrugovichTBDTBDTBDTBD
HaasNico HulkenbergKevin MagnussenKevin MagnussenNico HulkenbergNico HulkenbergKevin Magnussen
AlphaTauriYuki TsunodaNyck de VriesYuki TsunodaNyck de VriesNyck de VriesYuki Tsunoda
WilliamsAlex AlbonLogan SargeantLogan SargeantLogan SargeantAlex AlbonAlex Albon

 

 

 

About the author
Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and aims to work in the sports industry for the rest of his life. Somin has been a fan of Scuderia Ferrari since 2010 and his favorite driver is none another than the great Fernando Alonso. Other than longing for a Ferrari Championship win once again, Somin spends his free time playing football and basketball.

Read more from Somin Bhattacharjee