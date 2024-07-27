Oscar Piastri Needs Time to “Sink In” His New Reality After Hungary

Oscar Piastri became an F1 race winner in Hungary last weekend, becoming only the fifth driver from Australia to stand on the top step of the podium. He did so in only his second F1 season, which made the achievement more special. Piastri, however, stated it would take some time to get to terms with his victory.

Piastri did not celebrate as extravagantly as many F1 drivers do upon winning their maiden F1 race. As it turns out, that was just Piastri’s nature. He admitted,

“I mean it’s cool it’s very very cool don’t get me wrong. But it’ll still take a bit more time for it to fully sink in. Like it’s sunk in more than it did immediately post-race but it’ll still take a bit more time. Summer break will help with that I think.”

A second race win, however, could bring out the tears of joy in the Australian. McLaren is the fastest team on the grid at the moment, and will surely have more race-winning opportunities.

The Woking-based outfit got a 1-2 at the Hungaroring, their first since 2021 which added to the growing opinion on their current superiority. Thanks to Piastri’s win, the grid also equaled a record set in 1980.

Piastri’s win in Hungary breaks old record

Winning a race in F1 takes a lot of hard work, and Piastri’s P1 in Hungary means that there are now 13 Grand Prix Winners on the grid. The last time this happened was back in 1980.

The 1980 Italian GP was the last time an F1 grid featured 13 race winners, and it was French dominance that afternoon, with Renault securing a 1-2. The likes of Gilles Villeneuve, Mario Andretti, Keke Rosberg, and Emerson Fittipaldi were all in the lineup.

The 1980 grid included many World Champions, and while 2024 has just three, many could become one, if they were driving strong cars.

If McLaren continues to hold on to its dominance, Lando Norris could win the World Championship, which would add to the list of Title winners in the sport today.