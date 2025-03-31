Oscar Piastri Would Rather ‘Marry’ His Girlfriend Than Get a Tattoo to ‘Upset’ Her

Oscar Piastri has known his girlfriend Lily Zneimer since their high school days, and their relationship presumably started back then. Years later, Piastri has gone through a lot to climb his way up to F1 with Zneimer still by his side, as their relationship has stood the test of time.

She often attends races to support her boyfriend, who has become a Grand Prix winner in just two seasons. Hailing from the UK, Zneimer may have a contrasting cultural background compared to the Australian driver, but they get along really well. And Piastri often gives her a shoutout in his off-track interviews with some funny anecdotes about their bond.

Unlike other girlfriends of the F1 paddock, though, Zneimer doesn’t prefer to stay in the spotlight, just like Piastri. Another notable aspect is that Piastri and Zneimer seem a lot more serious and committed toward each other relative to other drivers’ relationships, wherein a new face often pops up after every couple of years!

Last year, Piastri reiterated his commitment by claiming that he would even marry Zneimer someday. When asked in a ‘Would You Rather’ quiz whether he would get a tattoo or get married, the 23-year-old was clear in his choice.

“I’d say get married. I think my girlfriend would be happy. but she’d be more upset if I got a tattoo and I don’t want a tattoo either. So, married,” Piastri said.

Now, athletes in all sports do have their romantic relationships outside the playing arena. They do go out of their way to show loving gestures, such as getting a tattoo of their partner’s name and whatnot. But rarely do these celebrity couples end up tying the knot, and even if they do, few of them last for life.

i will never not go insane with how soft oscar voice does when he says “get married” “I think my girlfriend would really like” he loves that girl so much pic.twitter.com/ToKU1m8HAb — clau ⁴ ⁸¹ (@GETlTWRONG) March 30, 2025

Piastri and Zneimer seem different in that aspect. And it would be a rare phenomenon to see an F1 driver marry his long-time girlfriend instead of breaking up eventually! Though Piastri’s answer above hints that tying the knot isn’t on their minds right now. Instead, it’s a better alternative than getting something inked on his skin.

Nevertheless, Piastri’s fanbase would like to see this happen in reality. Zneimer has started to become a recognizable and popular face in the paddock and on social media. In fact, she often comes up as a topic of conversation when the Aussie sits with his teammate, Lando Norris.

Norris and Piastri’s gossip

In 2023, Norris and Piastri had an interesting conversation about Zneimer in one of their interviews together. It was a fun activity where the Briton discovered the word ‘pescatarian’ for the first time. When he found out that it’s a term for people who only eat fish and seafood, he said that those people shouldn’t exist.

On this, Piastri quipped that his girlfriend is a pescatarian, much to Norris’ embarrassment. He said that Zneimer is amazing, but he was firm about his earlier point. Wonder how the British engineering graduate would’ve reacted when she got to know about Norris’ views from Piastri!

Nevertheless, Zneimer’s British heritage has had a lot of influence on Piastri. The Aussie has evolved after spending time with her and living in Europe and the UK over the past seven to eight years. However, Norris recently quipped that his British influence has moulded Piastri’s personality.

lando saying that oscar doesn’t sound that aussie to him anymore and that maybe it’s because he rubbed his british off on him pic.twitter.com/dSCPeMRF4h — ari アリ (@baiegiadahori) March 18, 2025

He stated in a conversation during the Australian Grand Prix that the Melbourne-born driver has lost some of his original Aussie persona due to living in Europe for so many years. And his British roots may have further rubbed off on him.

On this, many fans on social media trolled the Bristol-born driver on how he thinks he influenced Piastri, even though his girlfriend is also British. “I love that he thinks it’s HIM that’s rubbing off on Oscar and not his English gf”.