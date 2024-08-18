Oscar Piastri on Australian Dollars? F1 Fan Would Trade It for Paddock Passes

Oscar Piastri’s popularity has risen drastically in 2024, largely because he is one of the top drivers on the grid today. His huge fan following has also given birth to some hilarious jokes, including an Australian dollar bill with his face on it.

The dollar bill meme first originated after Piastri’s maiden F1 win in Hungary earlier this year. A fan gave five dollars to Piastri as a sign of good luck before the race, and it worked. Piastri even posted a picture of it on his socials, which is why the F1 community decided to take this one step forward.

IM PSML HE LOOKS SO DONE pic.twitter.com/LdnxiE5Qpk — cait⁴ (@fourrnorris) July 18, 2024

Veteran F1 photographer Kym Illman posted a video on his YouTube channel, which showed fans bringing gifts for F1 drivers. Bucket hats and sushis were reserved for the likes of Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc, whereas Piastri would get $100 bills with his face on them.

“If that doesn’t buy us a paddock pass… I don’t know what will,” one fan said. Illman, however, using his humor, suggested that they would go to prison if they tried making a transaction with that.

Piastri, however, would likely not mind getting his hands on those bills, particularly after what happened in Hungary. After a relatively slow start to the campaign, Piastri improved greatly and will be looking to get more wins before the year ends.

Currently P4 with 167 points, Piastri is just 32 away from teammate Norris in second. In the last eight races, he has outscored Norris by 10 points, and if he carries a similar level of form in the remainder of the season, he could finish ahead of the Bristol-born driver in the standings.