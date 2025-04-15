mobile app bar

Oscar Piastri Praised for ‘Strong Mentality’ Amidst McLaren’s Alleged Bias for Lando Norris

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL39, portrait, PIASTRI Oscar (aus), McLaren F1 Team MCL39, portrait during the Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix 2025

NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL39, portrait, PIASTRI Oscar (aus), McLaren F1 Team MCL39, portrait during the Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix 2025 | Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

Before the 2025 season got underway, everyone was placing their bets on Lando Norris to be the title favorite. That was understandable as he had just come off the back of a breakthrough season in which he established himself as a proven race winner, and was looking to go one up by challenging for the crown. But four races into the new campaign, the scales are appearing to shift.

Oscar Piastri’s talent was never doubted. Many felt that he wouldn’t be content with the role of being a second driver at McLaren, and he has shown just that. The Aussie didn’t even need his team’s help. He proved he can win races simply on merit.

His year started poorly, with a P9 finish in his home race. But since then, the Melbourne-born driver has won in China, finished third in Japan, and followed it up with another emphatic victory in Bahrain last weekend, which made him the first driver this season to win twice.

Piastri’s drive in Bahrain was a statement to all those who felt Norris was the team’s primary driver. The Woking-based squad never acknowledged this, but the fact that they asked Piastri to hold off on attacking Norris in Australia and Japan had hinted at the same.

Still, Piastri didn’t let that frustrate him. He kept performing at his highest, and by showcasing his abilities, stands just three points behind his teammate at the top of the drivers’ standings. Davide Valsecchi, a former GP2 champion, hailed the Melbourne-born driver for the same.

“How mentally strong is Piastri? You have to have in mind that some of the decisions that have been taken from the team, in terms of ‘papaya rules’ — in some races — I think were more on Lando’s side,” he said on the F1 Nation Podcast.

Valsecchi further echoed the sentiments of most in the F1 community, suggesting that McLaren do prefer Norris—albeit slightly. From the team’s perspective, it’s easy to see why.

Norris came through the papaya squad’s driver academy and has been with the team since 2019. He remained loyal during a difficult period, even committing to an underperforming McLaren when Red Bull—the sport’s most dominant team at the time—came knocking.

For Norris to win with McLaren would be a special moment for both parties.

That said, McLaren need to be wise and make the better choice for the team’s long-term prospects, as they cannot overlook Piastri’s strong performances and higher ceiling. The 24-year-old has shown he can match—and even outperform—Norris.

If results like Bahrain, where he secured pole and finished P1, 15 seconds ahead of George Russell in P2, keep coming, McLaren will have to reconsider their internal priorities.

